Truelink Capital Announces Acquisition of Ansira

News provided by

Truelink Capital

01 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Ansira strongly positioned to benefit from partnership and growth of company's proprietary tech and services offerings

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink") today announced its acquisition of Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms. The change of control further accelerates Ansira's work driving sales and revenue for clients with a distributed ecosystem.

Continue Reading

"Ansira is a multifaceted company that is services-led and technology-powered. Truelink is a trusted partner with a proven track record, and this acquisition by Truelink provides the opportunity for us to grow, innovate, and refine our operations while continuing to deliver cutting-edge marketing solutions," said Ansira's President Andy Arnold. "Their partnership with Ansira provides further validation of our work and our impressive roster of clients, many with long-standing tenure."

Ansira supports clients with multiple solutions including Channel Partner Marketing, Local Websites & Marketing, Media & Ad Technology, and CRM & Loyalty. Ansira has been recognized by leading industry analyst firms in multiple reports and pieces of research covering the marketing technology and services landscape.

"Ansira's technology, differentiating services, and talented team provide marketing solutions for some of the biggest brands in the world, giving the company a solid foundation for organic growth, as well as future strategic acquisitions," Truelink's Co-Founder and Managing Partner Luke Myers said.

This transaction marks the fourth acquisition for Truelink, which was launched in 2022 by Todd Golditch and Myers to target companies in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors. The firm's senior team brings decades of experience to their portfolio company partners, an extensive history of creating value together and well-established strategies to improve processes, fuel growth and enhance earnings.

Global Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity LLC, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ansira for the transaction and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisors.

ABOUT ANSIRA
Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

 ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL
Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

Media Contacts: Megan Duran
[email protected]
972.663.1380

FTI Consulting
[email protected]

SOURCE Truelink Capital

