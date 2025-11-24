Truelink Capital to Acquire SouthernCarlson, Inc. from Kyocera Corporation

LOS ANGELES and OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SouthernCarlson, Inc. ("SouthernCarlson" or the "Company"), a leading distributor and service provider of construction and industrial fasteners, tools, packaging, and supplies, from Kyocera Corporation ("Kyocera"), a global Japanese conglomerate. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Formed in 1947, SouthernCarlson has built a reputation for supplying high-quality building materials with a focus on "Pro" customers, providing a differentiated platform through critical consumables inventory, rapid delivery, and value-added services. The Company's activities span across a diversified set of channels including commercial, industrial, single-family, multi-family, and dealer networks. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the Company operates nationwide coverage with 8 strategic distribution centers and 115 local stores, stocking 67K+ SKUs and serving 50K+ professional customers. SouthernCarlson maintains global supplier relationships and has differentiated sourcing capabilities, providing its customers with a one-stop shop solution nationwide. SouthernCarlson was acquired by Kyocera in 2019.

"This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for SouthernCarlson," said Andrei Militaru, President and CEO of SouthernCarlson. "We are grateful for Kyocera's support and ownership over the last 6 years, during which time we have achieved strong growth, including expanding into new customer segments. We are now excited to partner with Truelink and accelerate the achievement of our strategic vision as we transition into an independent company. With Truelink's support, we look forward to building on our legacy of operational excellence, best-in-class customer service, and proven reliability."

"SouthernCarlson is a highly respected brand with significant scale and a strong history of performance, reliability, and customer trust," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink Capital. "We are honored to have signed this transaction with Kyocera and are excited to invest behind this outstanding company and tenured management team. We look forward to closing this transaction and supporting SouthernCarlson's next phase of growth through a combination of driving commercial and operational initiatives and executing strategic M&A."

This transaction reflects Truelink's continued focus on partnering with industry-leading companies in the industrials and business services sectors, and marks the 10th platform acquisition for Truelink Capital since its founding in 2022.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT SOUTHERNCARLSON, INC.

SouthernCarlson is a leading distributor and service provider of construction and industrial fasteners, tools, packaging, and supplies across North America. The Company operates a scaled platform, supporting professionals and businesses nationwide with a one-stop shop portfolio across numerous end-markets. Learn more at: www.southerncarlson.com.

ABOUT KYOCERA CORPORATION

Kyocera Corporation is a global Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in 1959, Kyocera is recognized as a world leader in fine ceramics, electronic components, and a wide range of industrial and consumer products. Kyocera has approximately 77,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues of around $13 billion. Learn more at: global.kyocera.com.

