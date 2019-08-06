TrueLook Introduces Mobile Solar-Powered Camera Trailers

"In construction, there's no such thing as a standard jobsite," said Roger Yarrow, TrueLook's chief operations officer. "Contractors today can't afford to be slowed down by extreme conditions or locations where the internet connections are limited or there's no easy power source. TrueLook's new mobile solar trailer helps contractors continue monitoring jobsites even under difficult conditions, which means they can better prevent or quickly address any potential delays or other issues. We're offering them more efficient management of projects and removing a common obstacle that contractors face."

TrueLook's new mobile solar trailer features:

An 18-foot telescoping mast

Battery backup for continuous power

Built-in 4G LTE cellular modem

The trailer comes equipped with TrueLook's HD 1080 p PTZ camera with 360 degree rotation, 30x optical zoom and built-in infrared. The units are shipped directly to the jobsite and arrive activated and ready to use.

For more information on TrueLook's mobile solar camera trailer rentals, visit http://www.truelook.com.

About TrueLook

TrueLook is the only construction camera company to include live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and HD security recording with every camera. TrueLook has pioneered new construction camera technologies for over 20 years, beginning with the world's first Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera in 1995. Their cameras capture nearly 300,000 construction time-lapse photos every day across the U.S. and Canada and have delivered more than two billion images to 100 million users. For more information, visit www.truelook.com or call 833-TRUELOOK (833-878-3566).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE TrueLook

