TrueLook Introduces Mobile Solar-Powered Camera Trailers

Top-rated construction camera company's easy to maneuver camera trailers powered by renewable energy offer increased accessibility to challenging jobsite conditions

News provided by

TrueLook

Aug 06, 2019, 07:00 ET

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLook, the only construction camera company that combines live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and HD security recording in every camera, now offers an easy to use wireless and solar-powered camera trailer for challenging or remote jobsites where mobility and flexibility are essential priorities.

The new lightweight and highly mobile camera trailer can be maneuvered around large jobsites or sites with limited visibility. The camera trailer is also an ideal option for sites that do not have accessible mounting locations.

TrueLook offers more accessibility to challenging jobsites with its new easy-to-maneuver solar-powered camera trailer.
TrueLook offers more accessibility to challenging jobsites with its new easy-to-maneuver solar-powered camera trailer.

"In construction, there's no such thing as a standard jobsite," said Roger Yarrow, TrueLook's chief operations officer. "Contractors today can't afford to be slowed down by extreme conditions or locations where the internet connections are limited or there's no easy power source. TrueLook's new mobile solar trailer helps contractors continue monitoring jobsites even under difficult conditions, which means they can better prevent or quickly address any potential delays or other issues. We're offering them more efficient management of projects and removing a common obstacle that contractors face."

TrueLook's new mobile solar trailer features:

  • An 18-foot telescoping mast
  • Battery backup for continuous power
  • Built-in 4G LTE cellular modem

The trailer comes equipped with TrueLook's HD 1080 p PTZ camera with 360 degree rotation, 30x optical zoom and built-in infrared. The units are shipped directly to the jobsite and arrive activated and ready to use.

For more information on TrueLook's mobile solar camera trailer rentals, visit http://www.truelook.com.

About TrueLook 
TrueLook is the only construction camera company to include live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and HD security recording with every camera. TrueLook has pioneered new construction camera technologies for over 20 years, beginning with the world's first Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera in 1995. Their cameras capture nearly 300,000 construction time-lapse photos every day across the U.S. and Canada and have delivered more than two billion images to 100 million users. For more information, visit www.truelook.com or call 833-TRUELOOK (833-878-3566). 

MEDIA CONTACT:  
Heather Ripley 
Ripley PR 
865-977-1973 
hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE TrueLook

Related Links

https://www.truelook.com

Also from this source

TrueLook, Autodesk BIM 360 Integration Offers Real-Time View of...

TrueLook Builds on 2018 Success With Expansion of North Carolina...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

TrueLook Introduces Mobile Solar-Powered Camera Trailers

News provided by

TrueLook

Aug 06, 2019, 07:00 ET