Truemed and PeakOne Administration Partner to Expand Access to Health Interventions and Drive Employee Satisfaction

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Truemed, a leading platform for qualified health purchases with HSA and FSA dollars, and PeakOne Administration, a trusted benefits administration provider, aims to empower employees to use pre-tax dollars for health interventions, enhancing flexibility and engagement.

This collaboration helps employees feel more supported with their health conditions, while giving employers tools to save time and boost engagement.

Eligible PeakOne participants can now use HSA and FSA funds for evidence-based, clinically supported health interventions through Truemed. These include certain fitness, nutrition, stress-management, and other medically necessary health solutions.

PeakOne's focus on simplicity and exceptional service aligns with Truemed's compliance-driven clinical process, creating a streamlined experience for both employees and employers. Qualified participants can obtain a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) through Truemed's network of licensed practitioners, while PeakOne ensures smooth claims processing and communication.

Shared Commitment to Healthier, Happier Employees

"PeakOne has built its reputation on making benefits simple, accessible, and genuinely supportive for employees," said Justin Mares, CEO of Truemed. "Our partnership strengthens that mission by giving eligible participants access to clinically supported health solutions that can prevent, treat, or mitigate specific conditions. Together, we're helping employers offer benefits that don't just check a box but actually improve health."

"At PeakOne, we believe employees thrive when benefits are easy to understand and even easier to use," said Rachel Humbird, CEO of PeakOne Administration. "Partnering with Truemed allows us to expand what's possible with HSA and FSA dollars. We're excited to help employers boost engagement and satisfaction while giving employees more ways to invest in their health."

Learn more at: Truemed.com/a/peakone

Truemed is for qualified customers. HSA/FSA tax savings vary. Learn more at truemed.com/disclosures .

About Truemed

Truemed partners with consumer health brands to accept HSA and FSA payments for root-cause healthcare expenses. By streamlining medical qualification and compliance, Truemed enables individuals to invest in medically necessary products and services using pre-tax dollars. Learn more at truemed.com.

About PeakOne Administration

PeakOne Administration delivers user-friendly employee benefits administration solutions with a focus on simplicity, service, and productivity. Serving employers and participants nationwide, PeakOne offers comprehensive administration for HSA, FSA, HRA, VEBA, and commuter benefits, helping organizations save time and support healthier, happier employees. Learn more at peakoneadmin.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Dahl

[email protected]

SOURCE Truemed