Truemed and ThrivePass Partner to Expand Access to Healthcare Through HSA/FSA Dollars

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed, the leading platform enabling qualified health purchases with Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), today announced a strategic partnership with ThrivePass, the leading platform for lifestyle benefits, rewards and recognition, COBRA and tax-advantaged accounts.

This collaboration builds on Truemed's mission to make true medicine more accessible and affordable, while leveraging ThrivePass's strength as the fastest growing TPA for LSA, Rewards, COBRA and Tax-advantaged benefit accounts. The result: employees gain greater choice and affordability, and employers strengthen engagement with a benefits experience that goes beyond traditional healthcare.

Key Advantages of the Partnership:

Streamlined Access: Qualified customers who receive a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) from a licensed practitioner may be able to use HSA/FSA dollars for interventions such as wearable devices, nutrition counseling, stress-management programs, and other health interventions available through Truemed.





Qualified customers who receive a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) from a licensed practitioner may be able to use HSA/FSA dollars for interventions such as wearable devices, nutrition counseling, stress-management programs, and other health interventions available through Truemed. Seamless Shopping: ThrivePass's platform will integrate with Truemed to provide a streamlined process to obtain an LMN through Truemed's network of independent licensed healthcare providers. Truemed's clinical rigor and integrated documentation standards help employees and employers comply with IRS guidelines while reducing their administrative burden.





ThrivePass's platform will integrate with Truemed to provide a streamlined process to obtain an LMN through Truemed's network of independent licensed healthcare providers. Truemed's clinical rigor and integrated documentation standards help employees and employers comply with IRS guidelines while reducing their administrative burden. Comprehensive Benefits Experience: Employers can offer a single, unified platform that combines lifestyle benefits with tax-advantaged healthcare, creating a differentiated employee experience.





Employers can offer a single, unified platform that combines lifestyle benefits with tax-advantaged healthcare, creating a differentiated employee experience. Future-Ready Flexibility: The partnership positions both organizations to adapt to evolving employee expectations, while reinforcing a commitment to proactive health and well-being.

"This partnership with ThrivePass represents a step forward in making root-cause healthcare accessible and affordable to more employees," said Justin Mares, CEO of Truemed. "By combining our compliance-driven LMN process with ThrivePass's diverse benefits marketplace, we're empowering employers to deliver meaningful benefits in a way that is both flexible and future-ready."

"At ThrivePass, our mission is to make benefits personal," said Ryan Tacke, CEO of ThrivePass "Partnering with Truemed allows eligible employees to use pre-tax dollars for more of their healthcare needs. This partnership extends our commitment to giving employees the ability to invest in their health goals with the same ease and choice they enjoy across our platform."

About Truemed

Truemed partners with consumer health brands to accept HSA/FSA payments for root-cause healthcare expenses. By streamlining medical qualification and compliance, Truemed enables individuals to invest in medically necessary products and services using pre-tax dollars.

About ThrivePass

ThrivePass is a holistic benefits platform that empowers employees to choose from a wide range of experiences and services—from professional development to fitness, wellness, and beyond. ThrivePass helps employers deliver flexible, personalized benefits that drive engagement and satisfaction.

