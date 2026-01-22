Truemed and RokketMed Partner to help hourly workers access affordable, convenient health interventions

New partnership integrates Truemed into the RokketMed member experience, enabling hourly workers to proactively address their health needs while enhancing employer value and engagement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed, the leading platform facilitating qualified health purchases using Health Savings Accounts (HSA), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) or eligible Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRAs), has announced a strategic partnership with RokketMed, a healthcare platform designed to provide portable, transparent care access for today's hourly and frontline workforce.

For many workers, the care they need most is often delayed because traditional benefits require them to pay upfront, navigate reimbursement processes, handle extensive paperwork, and take time from work and family life to manage it all. For hourly wage workers, these challenges are more than minor inconveniences. They are barriers to care. Truemed and RokketMed share a mission to eliminate these barriers for the workers who keep our cities and economies functioning, including teams in the restaurant, hospitality, home healthcare, and retail industries.

Through this collaboration, Truemed's clinical eligibility and compliance infrastructure will be seamlessly integrated into the RokketMed member experience. When medically appropriate, eligible workers can obtain a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) through Truemed's platform, which may enable the use of HRA or other tax advantaged dollars for functional medicine services and health interventions.

For employers operating under the San Francisco Health Care Security Ordinance (HCSO), this partnership redefines how required healthcare contributions translate into real value for workers, and a strategic retention tool for employers. This helps redefine a burdensome and costly mandate into an enhanced benefits experience that keeps workers healthy from a root cause perspective. The result is a simple, pragmatic approach that translates into meaningful care, strengthened employee engagement, and increased retention, which is critical in high turnover environments.

"This partnership with RokketMed addresses what's missing in healthcare today: reliable access for those who need it most," said Justin Mares, CEO of Truemed. "By enabling the use of employer-directed HRA funds and other pre tax dollars for medically necessary, root cause interventions, we are helping more workers access care that supports healthier lives over time. We are especially proud to bring this to workforces that have too often been overlooked by traditional benefits."

"At RokketMed, we are deeply focused on the realities faced by the workforce we serve," said Tracy Baldwin, Founder and CEO of RokketMed. "No one should have to pay upfront for care they can't afford or navigate a convoluted system just to access it. Partnering with Truemed allows us to expand access to functional medicine and other interventions in a way that is compliant, straightforward, and genuinely health-promoting. For business owners and employers, it provides a competitive advantage and strategic attraction/retention tool."

About Truemed

Truemed partners with consumer health brands to accept HSA/FSA payments for root-cause healthcare expenses. By streamlining medical qualification and compliance, Truemed enables individuals to invest in medically necessary products and services using pre-tax dollars.

About RokketMed

RokketMed simplifies healthcare access, transforming employer-funded healthcare by combining prepaid health debit cards with a digital healthcare marketplace. Founded in San Francisco, RokketMed offers a turnkey solution that makes it easy for employees to find, access, and pay for care in one seamless platform. RokketMed eliminates reimbursement hurdles and reduces out-of-pocket barriers, enabling hourly and frontline workers to access care when and where they need it.

