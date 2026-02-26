Truemed Receives Validation Institute Certification for Highest Clinical Rigor in the HSA/FSA Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed , the leading HSA/FSA marketplace for top preventive health products, today announced it has received independent certification from the Validation Institute . The certification confirms that Truemed has achieved the highest level of validation for clinical rigor and contractual integrity in the HSA/ FSA marketplace.

"Evidence-based lifestyle interventions play a critical role in long-term health," said Justin Mares, Founder and CEO of Truemed. "This validation confirms that Truemed combines the highest level of clinical rigor while making those interventions accessible and staying fully compliant with existing IRS and ERISA frameworks. Our goal is to make it as easy to pay for prevention as it is to pay for treatment."

""Truemed leads the way in helping employees access effective non-drug therapies for prevention and treatment that would not otherwise be covered. As someone who uses one of those therapies, I applaud this as a complement to conventional medicine, " said Al Lewis, Founder & Validator-in-Chief of Validation Institute.

The Validation Institute named Truemed the most clinically rigorous process of any other solution in the market, backing the validation with two separate guarantees - one for clinical credibility and one for ERISA immunity . Truemed integrates licensed practitioners who review products and determine medical necessity, mirroring traditional healthcare workflows and setting a new standard for rigor.

Truemed is the leading HSA/FSA marketplace for top preventive health products. The company, which achieved the highest level of validation for clinical rigor by the Validation Institute, enables people with qualifying medical conditions to pay for evidence-based lifestyle interventions with HSA/FSA funds. Truemed believes prevention is the most effective way to address America's chronic disease crisis. They work with more than 3,000 merchants - ranging from Peloton and Eight Sleep to Nike Strength and 24 Hour Fitness - and integrate medical-necessity qualification directly into checkout to ensure compliance with IRS guidelines. The company closed a $34 million Series A funding round in December 2025 led by Andreessen Horowitz. Learn more at www.truemed.com

