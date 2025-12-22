Truemed Closes $34 Million Series A To Unlock HSA/FSA Funds For Lifestyle Interventions

Andreessen Horowitz leads the funding round which will accelerate the company's leading

telehealth marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed, the leading HSA/FSA marketplace for top preventive health products, today announced a $34 million Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Long Journey Ventures, BoxGroup, and Trust Ventures.

Truemed's leading payments technology makes it simple for qualified individuals to use Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds for evidence-based lifestyle interventions. Today, they work with thousands of products from Peloton, Eight Sleep, Nike Strength, and 24 Hour Fitness. The majority of Truemed users seek support for early heart disease, mental health, chronic pain, and metabolic health conditions.

The company has experienced 3x year-over-year revenue growth for the past two years and will use the new capital to continue building out its industry-leading products and portfolio, and to grow consumer awareness about access to lifestyle interventions through HSAs and FSAs.

"HSAs and FSAs are one of the most effective tools available for addressing chronic illness and obesity, and should soon be as ubiquitous as a 401k," said Justin Mares, founder and CEO of Truemed. "Combining the world's top portfolio of preventive products with a tech solution for the HSA/FSA process will help us go beyond a focus on sick care to making preventive lifestyle interventions an everyday approach."

"Truemed is transforming how Americans engage with their health by turning financial tools like HSAs and FSAs into vehicles for everyday health improvement," said Julie Yoo, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

Daisy Wolf, a Partner at Andreessen, added, "by aligning consumer incentives with evidence-based lifestyle interventions, Truemed is helping shift our healthcare system from reactive to proactive."

Truemed is a leader in HSA/FSA compliance, determining eligibility through a process tailored to facilitate letters of medical necessity led by clinicians experienced in functional medicine.

About Truemed

