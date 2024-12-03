TrueOrder KDS Solution Now Available on Select Elo Hardware

New Partnership Between Epson and Elo Brings Advanced Kitchen Management Solution to Customers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced its new TrueOrder™ Kitchen Display System (KDS) is now available on select hardware from Elo, a world leader in interactive devices for business use. TrueOrder KDS is an affordable, simple and easy-to-install kitchen display system for restaurant workflow needs and is available on the Elo I-Series with Linux touchscreen computer and Elo Backpack® Linux PC for touchscreens.

Epson and Elo partner to bring the TrueOrder KDS solution to select Elo hardware, enhancing kitchen management systems. Post this TrueOrder KDS, now on Elo touchscreens, streamlines workflows for quick-service and small restaurants with innovative touch controls and customizable views, enhancing productivity and digitizing operations.

Ideal for quick-service restaurant (QSR) and small-restaurant environments, the easy-to-use KDS solution digitizes kitchen operations to help enhance productivity, from food prep to order fulfillment. Offering several features to help boost kitchen experiences, including custom views for the kitchen, expediter and customer-facing stations – all with intuitive touch control – the availability of TrueOrder KDS on Elo devices gives customers more opportunities to easily digitize kitchen operations.

"Elo has a long history of providing rugged, industrial-grade products designed to withstand the demanding environments of commercial kitchens. Our unified architecture enables restaurants to unite tableside ordering, POS, self-service and food preparation within a single hardware line up," said Kristin Roubie, director, Business Development, Elo. "Our new partnership with Epson complements our offerings to create an intuitive, out-of-the-box KDS solution that will greatly benefit fast-paced quick-service restaurants."

Adding to Epson's existing TrueOrder KDS offerings from Microtouch and Logic Controls, this partnership with Elo gives customers more options for implementing the intuitive and robust TrueOrder KDS software. TrueOrder KDS is easy to set up and can be customized to fit a kitchen's workflow with easy-to-use, browser-based configuration utility. The system can support as many as nine stations throughout the kitchen, to help ensure order information is handled by the right station.

"There is an increased need to optimize kitchen efficiency, especially managing orders coming from a wide range of third-party ordering and delivery apps," said Tessa Kohl, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are excited to partner with Elo to add TrueOrder KDS to their existing options of robust solutions that can withstand the hard environment of kitchens."

For more information about TrueOrder KDS, visit www.epson.com/kds.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in kitchen display systems, self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at https://www.EloTouch.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. TrueOrder is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

