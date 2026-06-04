TRUFF and PopUp Bagels® Turn Up the Heat with Limited-Edition Hot Sauce Schmear

Featuring DJ Chris Lake as Chief Hot Officer, Plus NYC and Nashville Live Events

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF, the premium condiment brand known for turning truffle into a cultural mainstay, has teamed up with PopUp Bagels, the "Not Famous, but Known®" bagel and schmear brand, to launch a limited-edition Hot Sauce Schmear made with TRUFF's Original Hot Sauce. Available nationwide at all PopUp Bagels locations today through June 17, the collaboration delivers a bold, crave-worthy fusion of rich, savory, and spicy flavors.

TRUFF and PopUp Bagels® turn up the heat with national partnership featuring a limited-edition TRUFF Hot Sauce Schmear.

Following a successful test run at PopUp Bagels' San Diego location, the partnership now expands nationwide to bring fans a sweet & spicy twist on the classic bagel and schmear combo. Both brands have built passionate followings by reinventing everyday staples with a premium, disruptive edge, and this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to flavor-first creativity.

"We've always set out to create bold, elevated flavors that people can enjoy every day," said Nick Guillen, Co-Founder of TRUFF. "This collaboration brings that to life by pairing our signature Original Hot Sauce with PopUp bagels schmear for the ultimate Grip, Rip and Dip® experience."

"Our partnership with PopUp Bagels is a natural extension of how we think about flavor: layered, approachable, and grounded in a culinary-driven experience," added Nick Ajluni, Co-Founder of TRUFF. "We can't wait for our communities to come together at the live events and experience the collaboration. We think people will be blown away by the flavor combo."

World-renowned DJ Chris Lake joins the collaboration as its Chief Hot Officer. Lake will make a special appearance at PopUp Bagels' original New York City location at 177 Thompson Street on June 4, where he will meet fans and give away complimentary TRUFF Hot Sauce. The celebration continues in Nashville, where PopUp Bagels' Gulch location at 226 11th Ave S will host live music and open mic nights on June 12 and 13, alongside TRUFF Hot Sauce giveaways.

"We kept getting asked when this schmear was coming back," said Adam Goldberg, Founder of PopUp Bagels. "The response the first time around in San Diego was way bigger than we expected, and honestly, it was too good to keep as a one-off. TRUFF took something familiar and made it feel completely new, which is always the kind of flavor combination we get excited about."

The TRUFF x PopUp Bagels Hot Sauce Schmear will be available for a limited time only. For more information, please follow @sauce and @popupbagels.

About TRUFF

TRUFF is a premium condiment brand redefining flavor. Founded in 2015 by Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen as the viral food and lifestyle Instagram account @sauce, the brand launched its first hot sauce in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-growing names in the category. Known for its iconic truffle-infused hot sauces, the brand has expanded into pasta sauces, finishing oils, salt, and new aiolis & dipping sauces — reflecting its continued shift from heat-driven products to bold, flavor-forward creations designed to elevate everyday meals.

About PopUp Bagels

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

Contact:

Gianna Parenti

[email protected]

SOURCE TRUFF