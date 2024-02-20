TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUB UNVEILS 4TH TENNESSEE LOCATION, AMPLIFYING STATEWIDE PRESENCE

News provided by

TruFit Athletic Clubs

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Clubs, the renowned fitness brand hailing from Texas, kicked off the year with the inauguration of their 40th club and fourth Tennessee location in Murfreesboro. The three-day celebration began with TruFit's CEO, Steve Diniaco, and esteemed members of the Chamber of Commerce, including representatives from Senator Blackburn's office, leading the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 30th.

Continue Reading
Murfreesboro Grand Opening Check Presentation
Murfreesboro Grand Opening Check Presentation

Guided by its purpose of "Building A More Powerful You" and core value of "being inspired to serve", the Executive Team at TruFit proudly presented a $1,500 check to Tennessee Alliance for Kids (TAK), a vital child welfare service provider. This contribution underscores TruFit's commitment to supporting vulnerable children and families across Tennessee. "At TruFit, we believe in building strength not just within our walls, but also within our community," said Steve Diniaco. "We are honored to continue our partnership with TAK, an organization that shares our passion for empowering individuals and creating positive change."

With three thriving locations already open, TruFit is making a serious impact on the Tennessee fitness landscape. Their newest Murfreesboro gym demonstrates their commitment to fitness and ongoing growth. We can't wait to see where TruFit takes its winning formula next!

The Murfreesboro, TN location is now fully operational, offering an array of cutting-edge fitness amenities and personalized wellness solutions, and helping the community to 'Find Your Fit'. TruFit Athletic Clubs is dedicated to providing luxury amenities at an affordable price, such as state-of-the-art equipment, talented trainers, and best-in-class facilities. Whether you're a parent who needs childcare during a group class or a lifter looking for the right gear, we've got something for everyone.
TruFit Athletic Clubs extends its deepest gratitude to all who joined in the festivities and looks forward to continuing its purpose of 'Building a More Powerful You' with a commitment to serve their community as they grow.

About TruFit
Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Club's vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at affordable pricing. With 40 clubs in Texas and Tennessee, TruFit Athletic Clubs is committed to the continued expansion of their well-known and affordably-priced gyms in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. All TruFit locations boast a range of exceptional amenities, including exclusive women-only workout areas, convenient daycare services and Combo6 boxing fitness, to name a few. TruFit is committed to helping members become acquainted with cutting-edge fitness equipment to achieve their fitness goals while Building A More Powerful You!

For more information about TruFit contact Brea Ballard at [email protected]

About Tennessee Alliance for Kids
Tennessee Alliance for Kids (TAK) engages the community to help meet the emergent and ongoing needs of children in foster care, those at risk of coming into care, and those aging out. Established in 2016, TAK works with community partners across Tennessee to provide support to the foster care community. TAK meets the tangible needs of children through financial contributions. These needs include beds, mattresses, personal hygiene, clothing, school supplies, food, and more. TAK is located in Nashville, Tennessee, and serves the Davidson County Department of Children's Services (DCS), Mid-Cumberland DCS, Office of Independent Living, and Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes.
For more information about TAK contact: Fran Maynard at [email protected] 

SOURCE TruFit Athletic Clubs

Also from this source

AARON MCFARLAND PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS

AARON MCFARLAND PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS

TruFit Athletic Clubs proudly announces the promotion of Aaron McFarland to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Since joining the company in...
TRUFIT EXPANDS ITS TENNESSEE FOOTPRINT BY OPENING ITS 3RD LOCATION IN DONELSON, TN THIS WEEK

TRUFIT EXPANDS ITS TENNESSEE FOOTPRINT BY OPENING ITS 3RD LOCATION IN DONELSON, TN THIS WEEK

TruFit Athletic Club, a Texas-based fitness chain has been seeing great success in the 'Volunteer State' as it opens its 3rd location in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.