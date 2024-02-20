TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUB UNVEILS 4TH TENNESSEE LOCATION, AMPLIFYING STATEWIDE PRESENCE

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Clubs, the renowned fitness brand hailing from Texas, kicked off the year with the inauguration of their 40th club and fourth Tennessee location in Murfreesboro. The three-day celebration began with TruFit's CEO, Steve Diniaco, and esteemed members of the Chamber of Commerce, including representatives from Senator Blackburn's office, leading the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 30th.

Murfreesboro Grand Opening Check Presentation

Guided by its purpose of "Building A More Powerful You" and core value of "being inspired to serve", the Executive Team at TruFit proudly presented a $1,500 check to Tennessee Alliance for Kids (TAK), a vital child welfare service provider. This contribution underscores TruFit's commitment to supporting vulnerable children and families across Tennessee. "At TruFit, we believe in building strength not just within our walls, but also within our community," said Steve Diniaco. "We are honored to continue our partnership with TAK, an organization that shares our passion for empowering individuals and creating positive change."

With three thriving locations already open, TruFit is making a serious impact on the Tennessee fitness landscape. Their newest Murfreesboro gym demonstrates their commitment to fitness and ongoing growth. We can't wait to see where TruFit takes its winning formula next!

The Murfreesboro, TN location is now fully operational, offering an array of cutting-edge fitness amenities and personalized wellness solutions, and helping the community to 'Find Your Fit'. TruFit Athletic Clubs is dedicated to providing luxury amenities at an affordable price, such as state-of-the-art equipment, talented trainers, and best-in-class facilities. Whether you're a parent who needs childcare during a group class or a lifter looking for the right gear, we've got something for everyone.

TruFit Athletic Clubs extends its deepest gratitude to all who joined in the festivities and looks forward to continuing its purpose of 'Building a More Powerful You' with a commitment to serve their community as they grow.

About TruFit

Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Club's vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at affordable pricing. With 40 clubs in Texas and Tennessee, TruFit Athletic Clubs is committed to the continued expansion of their well-known and affordably-priced gyms in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. All TruFit locations boast a range of exceptional amenities, including exclusive women-only workout areas, convenient daycare services and Combo6 boxing fitness, to name a few. TruFit is committed to helping members become acquainted with cutting-edge fitness equipment to achieve their fitness goals while Building A More Powerful You!

For more information about TruFit contact Brea Ballard at [email protected]

About Tennessee Alliance for Kids

Tennessee Alliance for Kids (TAK) engages the community to help meet the emergent and ongoing needs of children in foster care, those at risk of coming into care, and those aging out. Established in 2016, TAK works with community partners across Tennessee to provide support to the foster care community. TAK meets the tangible needs of children through financial contributions. These needs include beds, mattresses, personal hygiene, clothing, school supplies, food, and more. TAK is located in Nashville, Tennessee, and serves the Davidson County Department of Children's Services (DCS), Mid-Cumberland DCS, Office of Independent Living, and Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes.

For more information about TAK contact: Fran Maynard at [email protected]

SOURCE TruFit Athletic Clubs