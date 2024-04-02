TruFit Embarks on a New Era of Growth with Key Executive Appointments

SAN ANTONIO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit, a leading innovator in the health and fitness industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of two new vice presidents who joined at the close of 2023, reinforcing its commitment to growth and industry leadership. Chip Pelaskey joined as the Vice President of Sales, and Brea Ballard stepped into the Vice President of Marketing role.

Ray "Chip" Pelaskey, Vice President of Sales



Ray "Chip" Pelasky brings to TruFit extensive experience and international perspective in the health and fitness industry. His track record of success and innovative strategies position him to drive revenue growth and enhance TruFit's market presence. Pelasky's leadership promises to elevate the brand and propel TruFit to new heights of success in the competitive fitness industry.

Brea Ballard, Vice President of Marketing

Brea Ballard has over 25 years of experience in the fitness and franchise sectors, steering marketing campaigns for national franchises. As a former Chief Marketing Officer, she played a pivotal role in launching the boutique fitness concept selling 300 franchises the first year. Brea also served several well-known international gym brands. Her entrepreneurial spirit is further reflected in her ownership and management of a big-box gym before entering the marketing world. Brea's multifaceted expertise spans marketing, branding, communications, and operations.

A Strategic Move Towards Accelerated Growth

"These appointments mark a significant milestone in TruFit's journey," said Joe Pritchard, of TruFit. "With Chip and Brea on board, we are more equipped than ever to expand our market reach. Their combined expertise in sales and marketing will be invaluable as we continue to expand, innovate, and provide exceptional value to our customers."

TruFit's commitment to growth and innovation is further solidified by the addition of Pelaskey and Ballard to the leadership team. Their leadership will be instrumental in driving TruFit's mission to revolutionize the health and fitness industry with cutting-edge products and services.

About TruFit

Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Club's vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at affordable luxury pricing. With 40 clubs in Texas and Tennessee, TruFit Athletic Clubs is committed to the continued expansion of their well-known and affordably-priced gyms in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. All TruFit locations boast a range of exceptional amenities, including exclusive women-only workout areas, convenient daycare services, and Combo6 boxing fitness, just to name a few. TruFit is committed to helping members become acquainted with cutting-edge fitness equipment to achieve their fitness goals while Building A More Powerful You!

SOURCE TruFit Athletic Clubs