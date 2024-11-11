The Nation's Leading Lawn Care Provider Supports Military Members, not just in honor of Veterans Day, but Every Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider, is announcing today a new discount available to all active, reservist, veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel. While this discount is being announced on Veterans Day, TruGreen is proud to make it available 365 days a year to those who have served.

TruGreen Announces New Military Discount Offered Year-Round

With this discount in place, qualified customers who purchase annual plans will receive 50% off their first service and 10% off for services to follow. Once the discount is applied, it will remain in effect for all services moving forward including Lawn, Mosquito, Perimeter Pest, Outdoor Nuisance Pest Control and/or Tree & Shrub service plans.

TruGreen is proud to provide lawn care services to U.S. military installations nationwide, as well as to veterans and their families. And, as the Official Lawncare Treatment Provider of the PGA Tour, our commitment to quality is second to none, which ensures exceptional conditions for all of our customers.

"At TruGreen, we recognize the importance of honoring those who have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces. Their commitment and sacrifice deserves our appreciation, and this new military discount program is one way we can say thank you," said President & CEO, Kurt Kane, who served in the U.S. Army.

For current TruGreen customers looking to add the discount to their account moving forward or active/retired military members interested in becoming a TruGreen customer please contact TruGreen Customer Support at 1-844-318-8931.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 associates. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, please visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

