TruGreen Names New President and CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the nation's largest lawn care company, today announces the appointment of John Cowles as President and CEO of TruGreen, effective September 17, 2018.

Prior to joining TruGreen, Cowles was President and CEO at FXI, a leading foam producer for the Home, Healthcare, Electronics, Industrial, Personal Care and Transportation markets. Cowles is a 30-year business veteran who has held senior leadership positions at major companies – such as Touchstone Wireless, Kraft Foods, Campbell Soup Company, and George Weston Bakeries – and guided them to significantly improved fiscal success.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to build on the business momentum TruGreen has established over the past several years," said Cowles. "TruGreen has a legacy of helping people live life outside. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with our associates to continue our commitment to creating green and healthy outdoor spaces for our 2.3M customers."

David Alexander, current President and CEO, will be retiring from the company after serving as the Company's President and CEO since December 2012 and 2014, respectively.

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead TruGreen through some of the most important periods of growth in its forty-five year history, and I am very proud of what our team has accomplished together," said Alexander.

John Compton, TruGreen Chairman and Operating Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the private equity firm that owns controlling interest in TruGreen, said, "We are grateful for David's service to TruGreen. His leadership was instrumental in the successful transition of TruGreen as an independent company and through the merger with Scotts LawnService, while creating significant, sustainable growth."

Compton continued, "Cowles' focus on service innovation, building a strong team and culture, and delivering best-in-class customer service will be tremendously beneficial as TruGreen enters its next phase of growth."

Memphis, Tennessee-based TruGreen is the nation's largest lawn care company, serving more than 2.3 million residential and commercial customers across the United States with lawn, tree and shrub care.

