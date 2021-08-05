TruHearing Supports Employee Volunteer Efforts Through Paid Time Off Program

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHearing, the market leader in hearing benefits, has launched a companywide program to encourage employees to give back to their communities. The new TruTime initiative provides two paid days annually to support participation in charitable or community-based causes.

The TruTime program reflects TruHearing's commitment to its values (Improve, Delight, Align, Enjoy, Be Tru) beyond its four walls of business. As part of this commitment, TruHearing is dedicated to improving the lives of employees by facilitating their involvement in causes they care about while also increasing awareness of social issues and promoting open dialogue.

Recognized as a "Top Workplace" in its home state of Utah for five consecutive years, TruHearing encourages celebration of activities outside the office that help create a more inclusive environment within the office. As part of the program, TruHearing's Diversity & Inclusion Committee will provide suggestions throughout the year for volunteer opportunities to help employees find new ways to serve their communities, celebrate diversity, and foster inclusion.

"Our goal for this program is to give employees a chance to spend time supporting causes that might be outside their comfort zone, whether that means working with new organizations or alongside a new group of people," said Tommy Macdonald. "Our communities shape who we are, which is why it's so important to get out and explore opportunities that offer a new perspective. This program provides employees with an opportunity to do just that."

In addition to promoting the value of inclusion through volunteer work, TruHearing is committed to fostering inclusion every day by offering solutions to those with hearing loss who can often feel isolated. TruHearing's overall mission is to improve the lives of Americans with hearing loss by offering affordable hearing healthcare services and hearing aids.

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people nationwide. With a highly qualified network of hearing care providers combined with the most extensive and technologically advanced hearing aid selection, white-glove service, and pre- and post-care support, TruHearing delivers the best value and service to payors and people with hearing health challenges. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been improving lives by making hearing healthcare more affordable for over 18 years. For more information, visit: https://www.truhearing.com/for-health-plans-benefit-administrators/ .

