Truist Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report its fourth-quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30, 2020. At 8:00 a.m. ET, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-519-2796 and using passcode 892418. The news release and presentation slides will be available on ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 6759252.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Learn more at Truist.com.

