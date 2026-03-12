Truist expands open banking capabilities with Plaid

Industry-leading partnership will empower consumer and small business clients with streamlined client experience and more control over financial data

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) and Plaid Inc. today announced a data‑access agreement expanding secure open banking access for Truist clients, delivering increased control over their finances.

"By working together through cooperative data sharing, we're offering clients improved financial control and insights," said Head of Digital, Client Experience and Marketing Sherry Graziano. "This is just one way we're providing a secure, personalized banking experience that digitally empowers clients and small business owners with a broader view of their financial lives. By delivering modern, integrated digital banking through open banking, we're able to deepen relationships and build trust."

Beyond connectivity, the partnership includes joint product enhancements and architectural improvements designed to improve data quality, support continued innovation across the open banking ecosystem, and help clients combat fraud. Highlights include:

Leveraging Truist and Plaid's existing networks to give clients increased financial control and insights

A simplified returning user experience enabled by a secure, streamlined login for a digital journey that saves clients time and reduces friction

Shared data and risk indicators sourced from each company's existing networks to improve security

Greater transparency and control through the FDX-aligned API that replaces credential sharing and enables clients to manage or revoke connections securely

"This partnership combines Truist's commitment to client-centric innovation with Plaid's leading data network to deliver industry-defining experiences," said Christy Sunquist, head of open finance at Plaid. "Together, the companies are expanding the capabilities of API connectivity and advancing data-driven innovation, including shared intelligence, to provide clients with secure and convenient access to their accounts."

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Plaid

Plaid is a global data network that powers the tools millions of people rely on to live healthier financial lives. Our ambition is to facilitate a more inclusive, competitive, and mutually beneficial financial system by using data analytics to simplify payments, revolutionize lending, and lead the fight against fraud. Plaid works with thousands of companies, including fintechs, Fortune 500 companies, and many of the largest banks to empower people with more choice and control over how they manage their money. Headquartered in San Francisco, Plaid's network spans over 12,000 institutions across the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Europe.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation