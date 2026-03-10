Truist expands Enterprise Payments sales leadership as payments growth accelerates

Improved performance and ongoing investment reflect disciplined execution and evolving client behavior, as commercial and middle-market clients consolidated more of their payment and cash-management activity with Truist. The strengthening payments pipeline signals sustained client appetite for integrated capabilities that simplify operations and improve liquidity visibility.

To capture greater market share, Truist named Gursel and Shipp to sales leadership roles across middle market and small business payments, respectively. The structure is designed to support clients with consistent execution as payments play a more central role in how they manage liquidity and transact day to day.

Gursel has been hired as Head of Middle Market Payments Sales , partnering across Wholesale Banking to drive growth, develop talent and accelerate execution. Based in Maryland, Gursel brings more than 20 years of experience at Citi, where he held senior roles across treasury, payments and transaction banking, most recently leading North America new business development for middle‑market and commercial clients.

Shipp has been named Head of Small Business Payments Sales, leading Truist's payments sales strategy for small business clients with a focus on speed to market and simplification. Based in North Carolina, he brings 25 years of experience at Truist and will partner across Small Business Banking to deepen client relationships and bring integrated payment capabilities to market more quickly.

In addition to Gursel and Shipp, Truist appointed Elaine Kim and Rico Iacchetti in 2025 to lead payments sales for commercial banking and corporate banking, respectively. They join Andy Rankin, who leads payments sales for key industries, and Deb Burgess, who oversees specialty sales focused on complex client needs across the payments portfolio.

"We delivered strong results in 2025, driven by disciplined execution and growing momentum in payments," said Truist Head of Enterprise Payments Chris Ward. "With our Enterprise Payments sales leadership team fully in place, we're positioned to scale momentum — deepening client relationships, supporting deposit engagement and strengthening the purpose-driven performance of the franchise."

Truist Enterprise Payments is part of the Truist Wholesale Banking segment, which provides comprehensive solutions to commercial, corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients.

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

