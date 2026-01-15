Mark Cuccinello to lead asset-based lending, working capital solutions, and equipment finance businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Mark Cuccinello has joined the company as Head of Structured Credit, overseeing Asset-Based Lending, Working Capital Solutions, and Equipment Finance. In this role, Cuccinello will help advance Truist's structured credit strategy by aligning more closely with the corporate and commercial banking teams to deepen industry relationships and help businesses grow, manage liquidity, and invest in their operations. He will be based in New York and report to Kathy Farrell, Head of Truist Asset Finance.

Truist announces new head of Structured Credit, Mark Cuccinello

"Mark brings significant expertise and a proven track record of building high-performing teams that deliver results," said Farrell. "His leadership further strengthens our ability to offer sophisticated solutions that support our clients and advance our purpose."

Cuccinello has extensive experience in asset-based lending origination and risk. He joins Truist from JPMorgan Chase, where he led asset-based lending origination efforts in the Northeast, overseeing a team covering emerging growth, middle-market, mid-corporate, and specialized industry companies.

"Truist has built a strong structured credit platform with a clear focus on execution," said Cuccinello. "I'm excited to build on that foundation and work with the team as we expand the platform to meet the evolving needs of clients and prospects."

Cuccinello's appointment underscores Truist's commitment to delivering best-in-class structured credit capabilities to clients across industries and its ongoing investment in its Wholesale Banking platform, which provides comprehensive solutions to commercial, corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

