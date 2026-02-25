Truist Wealth expands investment solutions with cryptocurrency

Truist Investment Services offering client access to two spot Bitcoin ETFs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Wealth, the private wealth business of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), announces that Truist Investment Services, Inc. (TIS) financial advisors will now be able to offer two SEC-registered spot bitcoin exchange‑traded funds (ETFs) sponsored by Fidelity and BlackRock.

These ETFs offer regulated digital asset exposure through exchange‑traded structures, giving investors a straightforward way to access this evolving asset class. TIS clients will have the opportunity to work in close partnership with their financial advisors, ensuring decisions are aligned with each client's goals, financial situation, and risk tolerance. These ETFs are also available through Truist Trade, our offering for clients interested in self-directed real-time trading.

"Clients are increasingly exploring digital assets as part of a diversified investment strategy, said Brian Dowhower, Head of Truist Wealth. "Our approach is to balance strong client interest with prudent safeguards, ensuring any expansion of digital‑asset offerings occurs thoughtfully and in alignment with our purpose-driven wealth experience and commitments to deliver client care and fulfill regulatory expectations."

The addition of these spot bitcoin ETFs represents a measured expansion of Truist Wealth's holistic portfolio of solutions and reflects the firm's disciplined approach to evaluating emerging investment options on behalf of clients.

"Our integrated approach to portfolio management provides a wide range of options, from traditional to alternative investments to help meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Leah Wehinger, Head of Investment Advice and Solutions for Truist Wealth. "As we continue to grow our offerings, our clients and solutions are supported by credentialed analysts who provide deep sector knowledge."

Truist Wealth is part of the broader Truist Wholesale Banking segment, which provides comprehensive solutions to commercial, corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients through a combination of regional coverage and industry-focused teams serving clients across the U.S.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Truist Wealth

Truist Wealth delivers holistic wealth management solutions to affluent, high, and ultra-high net worth individuals, families, and business owners across the U.S. and abroad. Truist Wealth provides distinct solutions for individuals and businesses through the following affiliates: Banking products and services, corporate trust, escrow, and institutional investment management services to public, private, and nonprofit organizations provided by Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Securities, brokerage accounts, and/or annuities offered by Truist Investment Services, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and a licensed insurance agency. Investment advisory services offered by Truist Advisory Services, Inc. and affiliated SEC registered investment advisers.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation