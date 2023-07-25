Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

25 Jul, 2023, 15:45 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Sept. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 11, 2023.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

Dividend per Depositary Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,554.28889(1)

$0.38857(1)

Aug. 11

Sept. 15

Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,583.67778(1)

$15.83678(1)

Aug. 11(2)

Sept. 15

Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAB5)

$2,211.57778(1)

$22.11578(1)

Aug. 11

Sept. 15

Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAD1)

$600.00

$24.00

Aug. 11

Sept. 1(3)

Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

Aug. 11

Sept. 1

Series Q Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAF6)

$637.50

$25.50

Aug. 11

Sept. 1(3)

Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

Aug. 11

Sept. 1

Notes:
(1)  In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.  Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series I are $1,554.28888888888889 and $0.38857222222222, respectively.  Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series J are $1,583.67777777777778 and $15.83677777777778, respectively.  Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series L are $2,211.57777777777778 and $22.11577777777778, respectively.
(2)  In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Aug. 31, 2023.
(3)  Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of June 30, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

