Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

News provided by

Truist Financial Corporation

Jul 23, 2024, 13:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend
per Share

Dividend per
Depositary
Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) 

$1,549.73758(1)

$0.38743(1)

August 9

September 16

Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) 

$1,578.80703(1)

$15.78807(1)

August 9 (2)

September 16

Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5) 

$2,199.88203(1)

$21.99882(1)

August 9

September 16

Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAD1)

$600.00

$24.00

August 9

September 3 (3)

Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

August 9

September 3

Series Q Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAF6)

$637.50

$25.50

August 9

September 3 (3)

Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

August 9

September 3


Notes:

(1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. 

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be August 31, 2024.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $520 billion as of June 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Truist reports second quarter 2024 results

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its second quarter 2024 results today. Investors can access the live second quarter 2024 earnings...

Truist announces planned capital distributions and stress capital buffer requirement following release of 2024 CCAR results

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today released the results of its annual company-run stress test, conducted in accordance with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics