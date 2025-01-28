Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

News provided by

Truist Financial Corporation

Jan 28, 2025, 12:18 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Mar. 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb.14, 2025.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per
Depositary
Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) 

$1,301.85106(1)

$0.32546(1)

Feb. 14

Mar. 17

Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) 

$1,330.92050(1)

$13.30921(1)

Feb. 14(2)

Mar. 17

Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAD1)

$833.625

$33.345

Feb. 14

Mar. 3(3)

Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

Feb. 14

Mar. 3

Series Q Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAF6)

$637.50

$25.50

Feb. 14

Mar. 3(3)

Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

Feb. 14

Mar. 3

Notes:

(1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. 

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Feb. 28, 2025.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $531 billion as of December 31, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Truist reports fourth quarter 2024 results

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its fourth quarter 2024 results today. Investors can access the live fourth quarter 2024 earnings...

Truist announces fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call details

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report fourth-quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Friday, January 17, 2025....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics