Truist Donates $1 Million to National Museum of African American History and Culture

"Our donation to the National Museum of African American History and Culture helps ensure people can continue to learn and enjoy the educational experience the museum offers," said Truist Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. "Our collaboration with the museum fits perfectly with our company's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities."

With this donation, Truist becomes a member of the museum's Corporate Leadership Council, a group of corporate donors committed to contributing to the museum's success.

Since opening in 2016, the museum has welcomed more than 7 million visitors.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $473 billion as of December 31, 2019. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Since opening Sept. 24, 2016, the National Museum of African American History and Culture has welcomed over 7 million visitors. Occupying a prominent location next to the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the nearly 400,000-square-foot museum is the nation's largest and most comprehensive cultural destination devoted exclusively to exploring, documenting and showcasing the African American story and its impact on American and world history. For more information about the museum, visit nmaahc.si.edu, follow @NMAAHC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — or call Smithsonian information at (202) 633-1000.

