Truist highlights history, commitment to Atlanta community on its one-year anniversary

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help celebrate its teammates' hard work and collective commitment to the diverse Atlanta-area communities it serves, today, on the one-year anniversary of the merger of equals, Truist published its Atlanta Community Impact Report. The report, which focuses on the key areas of education, affordable housing, health care and access to capital, shares some of the ways Truist teammates brought the company's purpose to life throughout a challenging year.

Most notably, Truist, whose history in Atlanta spans more than 125 years, made significant investments in the local Atlanta community to help revitalize neighborhoods and serve the needs of its clients, teammates and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

$10 million in total giving to the Metro Atlanta area 1 ;

in total giving to the Metro Atlanta area ; Nearly $6 million in Truist Cares 2 commitments to aid local nonprofits in pandemic relief,

in Truist Cares commitments to aid local nonprofits in pandemic relief, including the National Foundation for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, United Way of Greater Atlanta , Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, Atlanta Community Food Bank and YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta;

, Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, Atlanta Community Food Bank and YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta; $1.36 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to support small businesses during the pandemic, helping to save 678,000 local-area jobs;

in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to support small businesses during the pandemic, helping to save 678,000 local-area jobs; Nearly $390 million in community development loans to assist with affordable housing, economic development, revitalization or community services throughout Atlanta ; and

in community development loans to assist with affordable housing, economic development, revitalization or community services throughout ; and Ongoing investments in the historic Westside totaling $15 million to date, including support of the Westside Community Center and establishment of the Truist PRI fund, as well as a community development investment in the WFF Real Estate Fund.

"I'm incredibly proud of the contributions our local Truist teammates made to support small business clients, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and advance diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities in this incredibly challenging year," said Truist Northern Georgia Regional President Jenna Kelly. "We're deeply committed to the Atlanta market and its diverse communities, and we look forward to building on our rich history together for many generations to come."

Truist's commitment to standing for better also manifested in its diligent work to address racial inequity in 2020. From a national perspective, Truist contributed more than $78 million in grants to support social justice initiatives, invest in historically Black colleges and universities and empower historically underserved communities. View this infographic to learn more about Truist's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

1Overall giving in Atlanta as of Sept. 30, 2020, including foundation, donor-advised fund, and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) funds in Atlanta, as well as the North Georgia regional contributions made through the office of the regional president

2Truist Cares is a cooperative effort between Truist Financial Corporation; Truist Foundation, Inc.; and Truist Charitable Fund to provide communities, organizations and individuals disaster relief and assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

