Truist hires Karakaplan to lead newly formed Enterprise Payments Group

"Payments is one of the most important and ubiquitous aspects of banking and will play an increasingly critical role in the future of banking," said Mike Maguire, head of National Consumer Finance & Payments. "We are committed to making ongoing investments in payments, including the formation of this new group, to better position Truist to meet our clients' needs and provide distinctive, secure, and successful client experiences."

Karakaplan brings more than 20 years of payments experience including leadership roles in strategy, corporate development, and product management. Prior to joining Truist, Karakaplan spent five years at JPMorgan Chase in its payments strategy group where he worked across all payments domains. Prior to JPMorgan Chase, he spent 10 years at MasterCard in a number of roles spanning consulting, corporate strategy, M&A and product management.

"As the sixth largest bank in the country, Truist has a tremendous opportunity to build upon its newfound scale and bring innovative payment solutions to its clients," said Karakaplan. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team and eager to help Truist succeed in its efforts to advance its positioning in the payments landscape."

