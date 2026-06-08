Truist names Lindsey Stampone as regional president for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Investments in talent and deeper client relationships drive Truist's growth in strategically important region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation today announced Lindsey Stampone has been named regional president for Pennsylvania and New Jersey, leading one of the company's fastest-growing and strategically important regions.

Over the past five years, Truist has expanded its presence in the region, growing its commercial loan and deposit portfolio to one of the largest among a dozen regions, driven by targeted investments in talent and deeper client relationships.

Lindsey Stampone joins Truist as regional president Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Stampone joins Truist with nearly 20 years of commercial banking leadership experience.

She previously held senior leadership roles across Bank of America's Global Commercial Bank, where she led growth strategies and delivered banking, treasury and capital markets solutions to middle market and large corporate clients.

Most recently, Stampone served as New Jersey market executive for Bank of America's Global Commercial Bank. Her background includes leadership roles spanning business banking, treasury sales, national sales teams, and regional strategy and operations.

"Lindsey's leadership experience, client‑first mindset, and commitment to people make her an exceptional fit for Truist and for the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets," said Truist Head of Commercial Banking Jodie Hughes. "She embodies our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities for clients, teammates and the markets we serve."

In her new role, Stampone will:

Set regional strategy and accelerate market growth

Strengthen client relationships and market presence

Develop high‑performing teams that reflect Truist's purpose‑driven culture

"I'm excited to join Truist and to lead such a strong commercial and middle market banking team in Pennsylvania and New Jersey," said Stampone. "This is an important growth market, and I look forward to partnering across Wholesale Banking to support our clients, invest in our teams, and make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

Stampone serves on the board of directors for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and previously served on the board of the YWCA of Minneapolis. She resides in New Jersey with her family.

She succeeds Travis Rhodes, who was previously named regional president of Truist's North Carolina West region.

As a top‑10 commercial bank, Truist combines local relationship management with national industry expertise to help commercial and middle market companies grow and operate with confidence. Truist partners with clients across every stage of the business lifecycle, bringing strategic advice, customized credit and financing, treasury and payments solutions, and capital markets capabilities to support growth, manage risk, and optimize cash flow.

Through an integrated platform that includes corporate and investment banking, wealth management, and specialized industry teams, Truist delivers holistic financial solutions designed to meet the complex needs of today's businesses and their leaders.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with total assets of $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation