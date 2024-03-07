Truist Securities bolsters industrials sector equity research

Highly ranked analyst Jamie Cook is latest addition to growing team

ATLANTA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Securities announced today that highly ranked analyst Jamie Cook recently joined the firm as a managing director, expanding its equity research coverage in the industrials sector.

"Jamie's sterling reputation for generating high-quality research, passion for client service, and extensive relationships will greatly benefit our institutional client base," said Mary Stroth, head of equity sales, trading, and research for Truist Securities. "Deepening our industrials expertise is critical as the sector navigates massive infrastructure investments associated with energy transition and modernization along with onshore manufacturing. Furthermore, automation, AI and machine learning are transforming the sector's business models."

Cook, a highly ranked analyst in machinery and equipment and industrial services subsectors, joins Truist Securities after more than 20 years with Credit Suisse. She most recently served as the sector head for the U.S. capital goods research team. Cook will continue to be based in New York City and report to Jeffrey Utz, director of equity research.

"I'm looking forward to being part of a growing equities platform and helping Truist Securities expand its expertise, coverage, and capabilities," said Cook. "The collaborative culture at the firm combined with the opportunity to team with its current roster of industry-leading analysts is very exciting."

Cook joins other recent hires that have bolstered the breadth and depth of Truist Securities' equity sales, trading and research team, including:

Nataliya Bershova, equity electronic trading managing director. Bershova, based in New York , leads equity electronic trading and brings 15 years of experience in quantitative algorithmic trading from firms such as Sanford C. Bernstein and Citadel Asset Management.





, leads equity electronic trading and brings 15 years of experience in quantitative algorithmic trading from firms such as and Citadel Asset Management. Brian Devlin , Andrew Hostetler , Molly Shanley , and Bryan Welch , equity sales managing directors. Devlin and Welch joined from Evercore ISI and are leading the firm's distribution efforts in Boston . Shanley, also previously at Evercore ISI, is based in New York and running Middle Market sales. Hostetler, who most recently worked at Raymond James, is part of the New York sales team.





, , , and , equity sales managing directors. Devlin and Welch joined from Evercore ISI and are leading the firm's distribution efforts in . Shanley, also previously at Evercore ISI, is based in and running Middle Market sales. Hostetler, who most recently worked at Raymond James, is part of the sales team. Kevin Pedicano , equity sales trading managing director. Based in New York , Pedicano joins with more than 20 years of experience on both the buy and sell side at firms such as Citi and Deutsche Bank.





, equity sales trading managing director. Based in , Pedicano joins with more than 20 years of experience on both the buy and sell side at firms such as Citi and Deutsche Bank. Peter Baillos and Steve Raquet , equity sales directors, who join from RBC. Baillos and Raquet lead the firm's central U.S. territory, which includes Chicago , Denver , Kansas City , Minneapolis , Ohio and Texas . Baillos is based in Chicago and Raquet in Dallas .

"We continue to invest in our equities team with the addition of experienced and high-quality talent to further deliver differentiated content, execution, and value for our clients," added Stroth.

About Truist Securities

Truist Securities is the full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC). With a rich history extending back more than 125 years, Truist Securities offers a robust capital markets and investment banking platform that includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity, and treasury management solutions to meet clients' full spectrum of financial needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities has offices located across the U.S. Learn more at www.truistsecurities.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation