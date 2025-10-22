Truist to present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Oct 22, 2025, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Wholesale Banking Officer Kristin Lesher will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of September 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

