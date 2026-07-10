Trulieve Named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: TRLV) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it has been named to TIME's list of America's Best Companies 2026. Compiled by TIME and Statista, the annual list recognizes the top 1,000 companies in the United States based on employee satisfaction, financial strength, and sustainability transparency.

Time

"Being named to TIME's list of America's Best Companies is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the durability of our business," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "To be one of only two cannabis companies recognized speaks to the passion and dedication of our team as we continue our mission to expand access to cannabis."

More than 7,200 companies met the eligibility criteria for consideration, and Trulieve is one of only two cannabis companies to earn a place on the list. The TIME America's Best Companies 2026 ranking identifies top-performing U.S. companies through a data-driven evaluation across three dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction — based on approximately 217,000 employee surveys assessing workplace culture, pay, working conditions, and employer reputation;

— based on approximately 217,000 employee surveys assessing workplace culture, pay, working conditions, and employer reputation; Financial Performance — an analysis of revenue growth, profitability, and asset performance using multi-year financial data, limited to companies with a minimum of $100 million in revenue; and

— an analysis of revenue growth, profitability, and asset performance using multi-year financial data, limited to companies with a minimum of $100 million in revenue; and Sustainability Transparency — an evaluation of environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices using Statista's database and additional research.

The full list is available at TIME.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established medical marijuana operations in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the NYSE under the symbol TRLV. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

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SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.