TruLife Distribution Announces Bodyceuticals Placement at Nature's Cornucopia

Independent Illinois health food retailer expands Bodyceuticals' growing national retail footprint

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution announced that its client, Bodyceuticals, has secured placement at Nature's Cornucopia, a long-established independent natural foods retailer in McHenry, Illinois. The addition further expands Bodyceuticals' retail presence as the premium calendula-based skincare brand continues its strategic growth across the United States.

Since partnering with Bodyceuticals, TruLife Distribution has helped the brand expand into a growing network of independent and regional health and wellness retailers through a focused sales, marketing, and distribution strategy. Each placement is selected to strengthen the brand's long-term retail presence while connecting its products with consumers who value natural, premium skincare.

Nature's Cornucopia has served the McHenry community for more than 50 years, earning a reputation for its commitment to natural foods, nutritional supplements, and wellness education. Its emphasis on quality products and customer education makes it a strong fit for Bodyceuticals' handcrafted skincare line.

Bodyceuticals is recognized for its calendula-based skincare products, including lip balms, facial creams, massage oils, and other personal care products. The brand emphasizes small-batch production, farm-grown botanicals, and sustainable manufacturing practices, reflecting its commitment to quality, environmental stewardship, and community support.

"We're focused on building meaningful retail partnerships that support sustainable, long-term growth for the brands we represent," said Brian Gould, Founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "Nature's Cornucopia has built a loyal customer base through decades of serving the health and wellness community, making it an excellent retail partner for Bodyceuticals."

Gould noted that each retail placement contributes to a broader national strategy.

"Every new retailer strengthens the overall distribution network," he said. "Rather than relying on any single account, we focus on building a diversified portfolio of retail partners that increases brand visibility, expands consumer access, and creates long-term opportunities for continued growth."

As Bodyceuticals continues expanding into independent and specialty retailers throughout North America, TruLife Distribution remains focused on developing strategic retail relationships that align with the brand's values and support its continued market growth.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a full-service brand management, sales, marketing, and distribution company specializing in health, wellness, beauty, and consumer packaged goods. Founded by Brian Gould, whose family has more than three generations of experience in manufacturing and retail distribution, TruLife helps emerging and established brands expand through strategic retail partnerships, comprehensive sales programs, and integrated marketing support.

For more information, visit www.trulifedistribution.com.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution