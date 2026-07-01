TruLife Distribution Announces Bodyceuticals Placement at Wenatchee Natural Foods

Washington natural foods retailer expands Bodyceuticals' growing network of values-aligned health and wellness resellers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution announced that its client, Bodyceuticals, has secured placement at Wenatchee Natural Foods, an independently owned natural foods retailer serving the Wenatchee, Washington, community. The placement represents another step in Bodyceuticals' continued retail expansion strategy, which emphasizes long-term partnerships with retailers that align with the brand's values and customer base.

Over the past several years, TruLife Distribution has worked with Bodyceuticals to expand its retail footprint through a carefully planned distribution strategy focused on independent retailers, regional chains, and specialty health and wellness stores. Rather than pursuing rapid expansion alone, the strategy prioritizes retailers that complement the brand's positioning and support sustainable long-term growth.

Wenatchee Natural Foods has built a reputation as a trusted destination for organic foods, nutritional supplements, and wellness products in Central Washington. As a family-operated business with a strong emphasis on quality, sustainability, and community engagement, the retailer represents a natural fit for the Bodyceuticals brand.

The addition of Wenatchee Natural Foods further strengthens Bodyceuticals' presence in the Pacific Northwest and adds to a growing list of strategic retail placements secured through TruLife Distribution's national sales and distribution network.

"We've always believed that sustainable growth comes from building the right partnerships," said Brian Gould, Founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "Our objective has never been to pursue placements simply for volume. It's to identify retailers whose customers and values align with the brands we represent. Wenatchee Natural Foods is an excellent example of that approach, and we're pleased to help Bodyceuticals continue expanding its retail presence."

Since partnering with TruLife Distribution, Bodyceuticals has expanded into numerous independent and regional health-focused retailers across the United States. Each new placement supports the company's broader objective of increasing accessibility while maintaining the integrity of its premium calendula-based skincare products.

"Our role is to create opportunities that support our clients' long-term success," Gould added. "Every new placement is part of a larger strategy to build sustainable retail relationships that benefit both the brand and its retail partners."

As TruLife Distribution continues to expand Bodyceuticals' retail presence, the company remains focused on developing strategic partnerships that strengthen brand visibility while supporting retailers committed to serving health-conscious consumers.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a full-service brand management, sales, marketing, and distribution company specializing in health, wellness, beauty, and consumer packaged goods. Founded by Brian Gould, whose family has more than three generations of experience in manufacturing and retail distribution, TruLife helps emerging and established brands expand through strategic retail partnerships, comprehensive sales programs, and integrated marketing support.

For more information, visit www.trulifedistribution.com.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution