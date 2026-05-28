TruLife Distribution Establishes Comprehensive California Wellness Retail Infrastructure Through Strategic Statewide Expansion

Expanding partnerships across Northern California, the Central Coast, and Southern California reinforces TruLife Distribution's position as a leading national wellness distribution and retail growth company.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution, a national wellness distribution and brand management company specializing in retail expansion for health, skincare, nutraceutical, and functional wellness brands, has established a comprehensive California retail infrastructure through a series of strategic placements spanning Northern California, the Central Coast, and Southern California.

The statewide expansion reflects TruLife Distribution's continued investment in building scalable retail networks throughout the natural products industry while strengthening the company's growing reputation as a trusted retail growth and distribution partner for emerging and established wellness brands across the United States.

As part of the expansion, TruLife Distribution successfully secured and manages California retail placements for partner brand Bodyceuticals throughout several influential wellness retail markets, including:

Northern California Wellness Markets

Alameda Natural Grocery serving the San Francisco Bay Area wellness community

Central Coast Wellness Markets

AlchePharma Naturals locations in Buellton, Nipomo, and Orcutt

Southern California Wellness Markets

Lazy Acres Natural Market locations across Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hermosa Beach, Encinitas, Mission Hills, and Santa Barbara

The California retail rollout gives Bodyceuticals visibility across multiple high-value natural wellness consumer corridors that continue to shape purchasing trends within the broader health and wellness industry.

California remains one of the most competitive and influential wellness retail economies globally, where success depends on established retailer relationships, category expertise, operational execution, and long-term retail development strategies. By building strategic partnerships throughout the state's fragmented natural products landscape, TruLife Distribution continues expanding a connected retail infrastructure designed to support sustainable brand growth across independent wellness retail channels.

"Our mission has always centered around helping wellness brands build long-term retail success in the markets that matter most," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "Establishing meaningful retail infrastructure throughout California represents a significant milestone not only for the brands we represent, but for the continued growth and national expansion of TruLife Distribution itself."

Founded in 1991, AlchePharma Naturals has developed a strong reputation throughout California's Central Coast for its commitment to wellness education, personalized customer care, and clinical-grade natural health standards. Alameda Natural Grocery and Lazy Acres Natural Market similarly represent highly respected wellness retail destinations within their respective California markets.

The California expansion follows a broader series of retail growth initiatives led by TruLife Distribution as the company continues strengthening its national network of wellness, beauty, nutraceutical, and functional health retail partnerships throughout the United States.

By continuing to expand strategic retail relationships in influential wellness markets, TruLife Distribution further reinforces its role as a leading partner for brands seeking scalable retail placement, nationwide distribution support, and long-term growth within the evolving natural products industry.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a full-service wellness distribution and brand management company founded by Brian Gould, a fourth-generation industry veteran. TruLife Distribution provides emerging and established wellness, skincare, nutraceutical, and functional health brands with comprehensive support across retail placement, sales strategy, marketing, logistics, and nationwide distribution through an expanding network of independent retailers and strategic retail partnerships.

The company works with brands seeking scalable growth opportunities across brick-and-mortar retail, regional wellness chains, specialty natural retailers, and national expansion channels throughout the United States.

Learn more at TruLife Distribution.

Media Contact:

TruLife Distribution

1.561.210.8569

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution