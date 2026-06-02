TruLife Distribution Reviews Bodyceuticals Placement in Berkeley Natural Grocery

The Trusted Partner and Brand Management Agency Advances Bodyceuticals Regional Rollout Through Placement in Another High-Performing Natural Grocer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution reviews its national rollout strategy for customer Bodyceuticals and highlights placing the calendula skincare brand at Berkeley Natural Grocery. Berkeley has an estimated $7.2 million in annual sales, making it another high-value natural grocery win for Bodyceuticals. The natural skincare brand has experienced rapid regional expansion since partnering with TruLife Distribution as a brand management and distribution partner.

TruLife Distribution has represented Bodyceuticals since 2024. In the past few years, it has secured numerous partnerships in prominent health and wellness retailers across the United States as part of a comprehensive regional expansion for the brand across key natural grocery and independent channels. This includes placements in over 30 MOMs Organic Market locations, eight Kimberton Whole Foods locations, and now Berkeley Natural Grocery's three stores in San Francisco and the surrounding area.

The explosive success of Bodyceuticals' growth in recent years has become an enduring testimony to TruLife Distribution's sustained success as an industry leader and trusted partner in health and wellness brand management, marketing, and distribution. As TruLife Distribution reviews its expansion strategy for Bodyceuticals, placements like Berkeley Natural Grocery showcase how rising wellness category demand is reshaping store shelves.

"We are seeing wellness category demand expand beyond supplements into every corner of the store, including skincare," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "Our ability to deliver consistent results for clients like Bodyceuticals comes from our ethical approach to business, our transparent interactions with our customers, and a relentless commitment to high-performance execution. Customers like Bodyceuticals have been able to benefit from this proven formula for success, and this latest news from Berkeley Natural Grocery is a great example of how we are helping brands with genuine value connect with health-conscious consumers where they already shop."

Berkeley Natural Grocery is a well-established California-based natural grocery retailer with multiple stores across the 510 East Bay area code. It serves shoppers in Berkeley and the greater East Bay area through its brick-and-mortar presence and online information hub.

Berkeley Natural Grocery is known for its longstanding focus on natural, organic, and specialty wellness products. It attracts ingredient-conscious, label-reading consumers, making it an ideal candidate for Bodyceuticals' award-winning skincare brand, which is known for its calendula-based products and artisan-crafted, micro-distilled, small-batch approach. Its farm-grown botanicals, as well as its sustainable manufacturing and business practices, align with the Bay Area retailer's values and increased consumer demand around clean, plant-based, and transparently sourced beauty products.

84% of American consumers say wellness is important in their buying decisions, and shoppers continue to prioritize health while also looking for convenient ways to accommodate this preference. TruLife Distribution continues to use this market momentum to find placements for Bodyceuticals that meet a real and growing need. The latest of these is yet another example of how thoughtful strategy from a trusted partner can create mutually beneficial results that help brands expand, retailers grow, and shoppers find the health products they need.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution