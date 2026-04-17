TruLife Distribution Will Attend Soho Healthfest

The Health and Wellness Brand Management and Marketing Agency Will Be in Attendance in Rockwall, Texas, This Week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution has continued to cultivate a coast-to-coast presence in 2026, from its offices on the East Coast to a string of partnering natural food stores on the West Coast. It continues to add to a robust e-commerce network, and its in-person attendance at health events within the last year alone has included team members at health and wellness conferences in New York, Florida, and now Texas.

TruLife Distribution will be present at the Soho Healthfest at the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront in Rockwall, Texas. The annual B2B natural products trade show takes place from April 17-19. TruLife will have a stand at the venue, where it will showcase its partner brands and will be meeting with buyers of natural food stores.

There will be over 200 retail stores in attendance at the Soho Healthfest, including small, medium, and large retailers and buyers from natural product businesses across the country. The broad focus on independent natural product retailers and suppliers across the natural food, supplement, healthy, beauty, and pet spaces makes the Soho Healthfest an ideal place to learn about industry trends and connect with key players.

"We're excited to be at Soho," said Brian Gould, CEO and founder of TruLife Distribution. "We love any opportunity to connect with buyers and hear what the brightest minds in the health and wellness industry are saying. 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for the wellness industry, and we want to be present where the momentum is happening. These are the events that give us insights, connections, and a greater understanding as we work with wellness brands to help them enter the US market with confidence."

Soho Healthfest is the latest in a string of events that have marked a busy year for TruLife Distribution. Along with representing its partner brands at multiple ECRM events , Gould's team was present at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City and the Alt Beverage Expo in Florida . It looks forward to continuing to build on this momentum as the summer of 2026 approaches.

"We believe a quality brand management and marketing agency goes beyond proven SOPs, strategies, and promotional formulas," said Gould. "Those matter, but you also have to go the extra mile to stay up to date, maintain your network, and build new connections. Soho Healthfest and conferences like it give our team a chance to walk the floor, make key connections, and make it easier to keep our partnered brands in the spotlight year after year."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution