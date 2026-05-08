Trumid Continues to Outpace the Broader Credit Market in April

ADV increased 34% year-over-year versus 1% TRACE™ reported market-wide growth, driven by expanding automation, integrated workflows, and deeper multi-protocol adoption

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for April 2026.

April 2026 Highlights:

Combined April list trading ADV - across Trumid RFQ and Trumid Portfolio Trading - increased 44% year-over-year Post this

Trumid reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $10.2B, up 34% year-over-year, materially outperforming TRACE™ reported market-wide volumes, which rose 1% over the same period.

Record overall platform market share, up 32% year-over-year.

Record U.S. Investment Grade market share, up 48% year-over-year.

Protocol adoption accelerated with a record number of traders executing across multiple workflows in April, reinforcing the value of Trumid's integrated, single-application ecosystem.

List trading continued to drive platform growth, with combined ADV across Trumid RFQ and Trumid Portfolio Trading (PT) increasing 44% year-over-year as adoption of Trumid's automated list-based workflows, in-app analytics, and real-time pricing tools broadened. Approximately one-third more buy-side traders executed daily across Trumid RFQ and PT compared to April 2025. Trumid RFQ: Robust participation across Trumid's fully integrated RFQ responder network drove ADV up 118% year-over-year, with automation capabilities continuing to accelerate activity. Automated trade volume reached record highs and 85% of eligible RFQ line items executed "no touch" via Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ . Trumid also launched RFQ Auto-Submit , further advancing streamlined workflows for institutional clients directly from their OMS. Trumid's RFQ Analytics suite expanded with the addition of RFQ Charts , allowing initiators to analyze quote and trade quality against selected benchmarks, surfacing key RFQ insights immediately after a list concludes. Trumid PT: Recorded a $6B trading day at month-end alongside near-record levels in both lists traded and accounts transacting.

Trumid Smart Voice™ launched during the month, introducing a new AI-powered capability that converts client conversations into fully populated trade tickets in seconds. Processing approximately $1B in ADV in April, Smart Voice reflects Trumid's strategy to selectively apply AI within trading workflows where it can deliver immediate client value and accelerate automation across the trading lifecycle. Built using large language model (LLM) technology, Smart Voice is designed to interpret complex trading conversations and extract key trade details, including trader name, bond, size, and direction. The capability supports sell-side traders and sales, as well as buy-side clients, enhancing collaboration across participants. Trumid also introduced Trumid Smart Swap™ , extending similar AI-driven functionality to swap trades.

launched during the month, introducing a new AI-powered capability that converts client conversations into fully populated trade tickets in seconds. Processing approximately $1B in ADV in April, Smart Voice reflects Trumid's strategy to selectively apply AI within trading workflows where it can deliver immediate client value and accelerate automation across the trading lifecycle.

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About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE Trumid