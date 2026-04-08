Trumid Reports Record March and Q1 2026 Performance

Sustained client engagement drove 37% year-over-year ADV growth in Q1, with market share, volume, and engagement at new highs

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for March and Q1 2026.

Mike Sobel, Co-CEO and President of Trumid said:

March was Trumid's highest monthly ADV to date, reaching a record $10.3 billion Post this

"Q1 was a record quarter for Trumid, with sustained growth in volume, market share, and client engagement. We traded $10.1 billion in average daily volume (ADV) in Q1, up 37% year-over-year, with March reaching a record $10.3 billion in ADV, our highest monthly ADV to date.

Trumid's suite of protocols are embedded in clients' daily workflows. Record user engagement strengthens positive network effects on the platform, expanding the breadth and diversity of liquidity and driving success for our users. We had record volumes in each one of our trading protocols in the first quarter, with list trading continuing to be our key growth driver. Combined RFQ and Portfolio Trading volumes were up over 100% year-over-year.

The credit market is in the early stages of its next set of innovations, including automation, analytics, and AI. Innovation has always been central to how Trumid collaborates with clients and delivers differentiated workflow solutions. Our agile technology enables us to rapidly deliver new features and capabilities, and we're excited to continue advancing these areas and others in close partnership with our clients."

Q1 2026 Highlights:

Market outperformance: Trumid reported record quarterly ADV of $10.1B, up 37% year-over-year, compared to 24% growth in TRACE™ reported market-wide volumes, which also reached record ADV of more than $65B.





Trumid reported record quarterly ADV of $10.1B, up 37% year-over-year, compared to 24% growth in TRACE™ reported market-wide volumes, which also reached record ADV of more than $65B. Record overall platform market share : Trumid achieved sustained gains in overall platform market share, increasing 10% year-over-year across all Trumid traded market segments – Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Markets.





: Trumid achieved sustained gains in overall platform market share, increasing 10% year-over-year across all Trumid traded market segments – Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Markets. Record U.S. Investment Grade (IG) market share : U.S. IG remained an area of network strength, with increased client activity driving market share to new highs, up 19% year-over-year and 16% quarter-over-quarter.





: U.S. IG remained an area of network strength, with increased client activity driving market share to new highs, up 19% year-over-year and 16% quarter-over-quarter. Strong client engagement : Client engagement deepened across all Trumid protocols, with a record number of traders transacting daily. In total, nearly 1,800 traders transacted on the platform in Q1, a new quarterly record.





: Client engagement deepened across all Trumid protocols, with a record number of traders transacting daily. In total, nearly 1,800 traders transacted on the platform in Q1, a new quarterly record. Growing multi-protocol adoption : 60% of all users who traded on Trumid executed in two or more workflows during the quarter, highlighting continued adoption of Trumid's integrated, multi-protocol ecosystem.





: 60% of all users who traded on Trumid executed in two or more workflows during the quarter, highlighting continued adoption of Trumid's integrated, multi-protocol ecosystem. List-based trading accelerated sharply : Trumid RFQ and Portfolio Trading (PT) led growth, reaching a record share of total platform volume in Q1. Combined ADV increased 104% year-over-year, as client adoption of Trumid's automated list-based workflows, analytics, and real-time pricing tools continued to expand.



Trumid RFQ: Delivered a milestone quarter, with traded volume up 150% and increasing nearly 60% quarter-over-quarter. Automation further accelerated activity, with automated trade volume at record highs and 86% of eligible RFQ line items executing "no touch" via Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ.



Trumid PT: Delivered record volumes and market outperformance, with ADV up 55% year-over-year, outpacing TRACE™ portfolio trading growth of 38%. Buy-side participation accelerated, and a record number of PT lists were traded in a single day.

: Trumid RFQ and Portfolio Trading (PT) led growth, reaching a record share of total platform volume in Q1. Combined ADV increased 104% year-over-year, as client adoption of Trumid's automated list-based workflows, analytics, and real-time pricing tools continued to expand. Expanding role in grey and new issue liquidity : Amid historic new issuance volumes, Trumid continued to play a leading role in grey and new issue trading. The platform handled a record 44% of secondary market activity in the first two days after issuance, supporting efficient price discovery for clients. Trumid Swarms continued to serve as a key source of network liquidity across grey, new issue, and seasoned bonds. The protocol recorded its highest-ever trading day, hitting $2.5B traded in a single day in the quarter.

: Amid historic new issuance volumes, Trumid continued to play a leading role in grey and new issue trading. The platform handled a record 44% of secondary market activity in the first two days after issuance, supporting efficient price discovery for clients. Strength of established D2C workflows: Trumid's bilateral dealer-to-client protocol, Trumid Attributed Trading, set new volume highs, with a record number of clients executing trades.

March 2026 Highlights:

Trumid reported record monthly ADV of $10.3B, up 30% year-over-year, outpacing TRACE™ reported market-wide growth of 22% over the same period, as TRACE™ volumes also logged a record month.





List protocols led growth with combined ADV up 95% year-over-year.



Trumid RFQ reached new highs in traded volume, up 136% year-over-year, including a record $3B day at month-end. Monthly ADV rose to a record $1.7B, with participation from both buy- and sell-side initiators reaching all-time highs.



Trumid PT delivered its strongest total volume month to date, with client engagement near record levels. ADV increased 51% year-over-year, compared to 28% growth in TRACE™ portfolio trading.



Trumid press

+1 (212) 618-0300

[email protected]

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE Trumid