Trumid Expands AI Push with Launch of Trumid Smart Voice™

New AI-powered capability converts client conversations into fully populated trade tickets in seconds, enhancing efficiency across the credit trading desk

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced the launch of Trumid Smart Voice™, a new AI-powered capability that reflects its strategy to selectively apply AI within trading workflows where it can deliver immediate, tangible client value.

The new functionality enables users to convert unstructured conversations into pre-filled trade tickets, automatically extracting key details to support accurate booking and processing. By combining automation with human oversight, it is designed to eliminate manual re-entry and error risk, accelerate time to execution, and streamline trade booking.

Smart Voice builds upon Trumid's multi-year AI and ML investment, embedding intelligence directly into the platform Post this

Built natively into the Trumid platform, Smart Voice supports sell-side traders and sales, as well as buy-side clients, enhancing collaboration across participants. The firm has also introduced Trumid Smart Swap™, extending similar functionality to swap trades.

Since launch, Smart Voice and Smart Swap have processed more than $56 billion in traded volume, eliminating an estimated 77,000 manual clicks.

Trumid has been digitizing voice trading workflows for nearly seven years through its Attributed Trading protocol and integrated voice processing, enabling disclosed bilateral trades while preserving relationship-driven voice negotiation. Smart Voice represents the next step in that evolution.

Jason Quinn, Chief Product Officer & Global Head of Sales at Trumid, said:

"Smart Voice brings AI directly into the trading workflow, turning client conversations into clean, executable trade tickets in seconds. This is a clear example of our focus on practical AI — applying technology to solve real workflow challenges for our clients.

It's designed to combine automation with human oversight to reduce manual effort, minimize errors, and help teams move quickly from conversation to execution. We've built it to support sales and traders by capturing key details from live interactions and freeing teams to focus on higher-value decisions, rather than repetitive manual tasks."

Smart Voice builds on Trumid's multi-year investment in AI and machine learning, advancing the firm's focus on embedding intelligence directly into the Trumid platform.

Additional details:

Built using large language model (LLM) technology, Smart Voice is designed to interpret complex, often fragmented trading conversations and identify final trade terms. The capability extracts relevant trade details, including trader name, bond, size, and direction.





Users copy and paste conversations into the tool, which parses the text and pre-fills a trade ticket for the user to confirm prior to submission. Smart Voice created trade tickets follow the same validation, workflow, and secure storage processes as other trades executed on the Trumid platform.





The capability was developed and brought to market within weeks, reflecting Trumid's agile development model and close client collaboration, leveraging AI to help accelerate the path from concept to production-ready tools.





Initially launched for dealer sales within Trumid Link™ in December 2025, Smart Voice has since expanded to sell-side traders and buy-side clients.





in December 2025, Smart Voice has since expanded to sell-side traders and buy-side clients. Trumid Link is the firm's application for clients' sales teams, providing a unified view of client and trader activity across the Trumid platform to help teams source opportunities, route interest efficiently, and monitor negotiations in real time.

Trumid press

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About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE Trumid