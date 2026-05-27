Trumid Launches Full Self Trading (FST™), Advancing Cross-Protocol Execution in Credit Trading

New capability dynamically navigates liquidity across Trumid Swarms, RFQ, and Attributed Trading within a single automated workflow

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading electronic trading platform for fixed income, today announced the launch of Trumid Full Self Trading (FST™), a new automation solution designed to methodically execute credit trades across multiple Trumid protocols.

FST marks a step change in credit trading automation. Traditional fixed income workflows have largely focused on RFQ and other single-protocol execution models. FST moves beyond static, rules-based automation toward dynamic, intent-driven execution. Built within Trumid's integrated ecosystem of protocols, FST is uniquely positioned to continuously monitor and engage liquidity across Trumid Swarms and RFQ while operating within trader-defined limits, time horizons, and execution preferences. Expansion to a third protocol, Trumid Attributed Trading (firm dealer streams), is planned for H2 2026.

FST represents the next phase of credit automation, enabling execution across multiple protocols within one platform. Post this

This integrated architecture enables coordinated execution through a unified trading environment.

Designed to help traders translate trading objectives into action, FST helps scale trader presence, reduce missed trading opportunities, and improve execution efficiency in fragmented electronic credit markets.

Jason Quinn, Chief Product Officer & Global Head of Sales at Trumid, said:

"Trumid FST™ represents the next phase of automation in credit: one that is dynamic, integrated, and intent-driven. Built to deliver fully automated cross-protocol execution in fixed income, Trumid Full Self Trading enables execution across multiple protocols within a single platform.

Unlike traditional rules-based automation often confined to single workflows and protocols, FST represents a new approach to credit automation. It is designed to monitor, evaluate, and execute trading strategies across the Trumid ecosystem based on trader-defined criteria, with execution behavior that adapts throughout the lifecycle of an order.

By turning trader objectives into coordinated cross-protocol execution, FST helps reduce cognitive load and unlock the full value of Trumid's ecosystem. We believe this represents the future of e-credit trading, built into the platform and live for clients today."

How does Trumid FST work?

Users define the trade requirements, including bond selection, direction, size, limit level, and time horizon. Operating within pricing and execution guardrails, FST dynamically monitors market conditions and executes accordingly.

FST acts as a force multiplier for trading desks, automating lower-touch execution tasks across protocols while allowing traders to focus on higher-value trading decisions, strategy, and risk management.

Key capabilities of Trumid FST include:

Cross-Protocol Liquidity Access – Engaging liquidity across Trumid Swarms and RFQ, with Attributed Trading integration planned for H2 2026

– Engaging liquidity across Trumid Swarms and RFQ, with Attributed Trading integration planned for H2 2026 Adaptive Execution Logic – Leveraging Trumid's proprietary pricing intelligence, ML-driven models, and analytics to evaluate opportunities and adjust behavior in real time

– Leveraging Trumid's proprietary pricing intelligence, ML-driven models, and analytics to evaluate opportunities and adjust behavior in real time Configurable Execution Strategies – Aligning execution behavior with trader intent through Opportunistic and Opportunistic + Aggressive execution styles

– Aligning execution behavior with trader intent through Opportunistic and Opportunistic + Aggressive execution styles Precision Controls – Strict adherence to user-defined limits and pricing guardrails

– Strict adherence to user-defined limits and pricing guardrails Live Oversight – Traders can update limits and take control at any point

Since late 2025, dozens of clients have incorporated Trumid FST into their daily trading workflows, leveraging the platform to autonomously execute across protocols. Clients are utilizing FST across a broad range of trading scenarios, including grey market activity, where the platform has proven particularly effective in helping users efficiently access liquidity in fast-moving markets.

Over that time period, clients have increasingly entrusted FST with significant block trading activity, with median order sizes approaching $5 million and individual orders exceeding $50 million. Close to one-third of orders are executed across multiple protocols, reinforcing the growing demand for integrated execution workflows.

Now broadly available, FST is helping clients scale coverage and enhance operational efficiency while maintaining full trader oversight and control. Trumid will continue to evolve the capability through ongoing client feedback, observed usage patterns, and further product innovation.

FST reflects Trumid's broader investment in automation and integrated workflow design. It follows the April launch of Trumid Smart Voice™, a new AI-powered capability that enables users to convert unstructured conversations into pre-filled trade tickets in seconds.

To learn more about Trumid FST™, visit www.trumid.com.

Trumid press

+1 (212) 618-0300

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About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE Trumid