Trumid Reports Record ADV in May, up 53% Year-over-Year

Platform Average Daily Volume increased at more than twice the rate of TRACE™ reported market-wide growth, while multi-protocol adoption reached new highs

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for May 2026.

May 2026 Highlights:

Trumid RFQ and Portfolio Trading ADV rose 103% and 82% respectively as list protocols continue to drive growth Post this

Trumid reported record Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $10.4B, up 53% year-over-year, more than doubling overall TRACE ™ market-wide volume growth, which rose 21% over the same period.





market-wide volume growth, which rose 21% over the same period. Overall platform market share increased 27% year-over-year.





Sustained momentum in U.S. Investment Grade market share, up 39% year-over-year.





Client engagement deepened, with a record number of traders executing across multiple protocols in May, reflecting growing adoption of Trumid's integrated trading ecosystem.





Platform-wide growth remained broad-based, led by list trading. Combined ADV across Trumid Portfolio Trading (PT) and RFQ increased 93% year-over-year, while legacy workflows, Trumid Swarms and Attributed Trading, grew 43% over the same period.





Trumid RFQ: ADV increased 103% year-over-year. Around 40% more buy- and sell-side traders executed daily in Trumid RFQ compared to a year ago.





ADV increased 103% year-over-year. Around 40% more buy- and sell-side traders executed daily in Trumid RFQ compared to a year ago. Trumid PT: ADV increased 82% year-over-year, significantly outpacing estimated TRACE ™ portfolio trading growth of 39% over the same period. Trumid PT recorded its highest monthly ADV, alongside a new high in buy-side accounts transacting.





ADV increased 82% year-over-year, significantly outpacing estimated TRACE portfolio trading growth of 39% over the same period. Trumid PT recorded its highest monthly ADV, alongside a new high in buy-side accounts transacting. Trumid Smart Voice ™ and Smart Swap ™ , AI-powered solutions built using large language model (LLM) technology, continued to gain traction. The capabilities have processed around $90 billion in traded volume year-to-date, eliminating an estimated 110,000+ manual clicks by converting complex, unstructured client conversations into pre-filled trade tickets.





AI-powered solutions built using large language model (LLM) technology, continued to gain traction. The capabilities have processed around $90 billion in traded volume year-to-date, eliminating an estimated 110,000+ manual clicks by converting complex, unstructured client conversations into pre-filled trade tickets. Trumid Full Self Trading (FST ™ ) launched during the month, introducing Trumid's first fully automated cross-protocol execution capability for fixed income trading. FST is designed to transform trader objectives into coordinated execution across multiple execution channels, currently spanning Trumid RFQ and Swarms. Expansion to Trumid Attributed Trading (firm dealer streams) is planned for H2 2026. The capability helps traders scale presence, reduce missed opportunities, and improve execution efficiency in fragmented electronic credit markets.



Since late 2025, dozens of institutional clients have integrated FST into their daily trading activity, leveraging the platform to autonomously execute across protocols within trader-defined criteria and pricing guardrails.



Now broadly available, clients are using FST across a wide range of trading scenarios, including grey market activity and block trading. Median order size is approaching $5 million, with individual orders exceeding $50 million entrusted to FST.

launched during the month, introducing Trumid's first fully automated cross-protocol execution capability for fixed income trading. FST is designed to transform trader objectives into coordinated execution across multiple execution channels, currently spanning Trumid RFQ and Swarms. Expansion to Trumid Attributed Trading (firm dealer streams) is planned for H2 2026. The capability helps traders scale presence, reduce missed opportunities, and improve execution efficiency in fragmented electronic credit markets. Together, Trumid FST ™ , Smart Voice ™ , and Smart Swap ™ reflect Trumid's multi-year investment in AI, automation, and integrated workflow design, bringing intelligence directly into the trading process to enhance efficiency, execution, and client outcomes.





, Smart Voice , and Smart Swap reflect Trumid's multi-year investment in AI, automation, and integrated workflow design, bringing intelligence directly into the trading process to enhance efficiency, execution, and client outcomes. More than 12,300 unique bonds traded on Trumid in May, a new record, with over 1,500 traders transacting on the platform.

Trumid press

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About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE Trumid