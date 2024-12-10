Trumid, MultiLynq Announce Integration of Trumid Fixed Income Trading Protocols

Broadens buy-side and sell-side access to corporate bond liquidity

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced the successful integration of its fixed income trading protocols into MultiLynq, a leading provider of electronic fixed income trading connectivity and integration solutions.

Through this new relationship, clients can now easily access Trumid's RFQ and Attributed Trading protocols via MultiLynq while retaining their preferred front-end interfaces and communicating with downstream systems, ensuring seamless workflows. The integration will offer an alternative to direct integration, facilitating a swift and flexible implementation process and resulting in time-and cost-savings.

"Our mission is to continue enhancing connectivity, provide seamless cost-effective access to leading trading venues, and further break down technology barriers in an effort to create greater efficiency for fixed income market participants," said MultiLynq Co-Founder Patrick Scheideler. "This new collaboration with Trumid reinforces our commitment. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship."

Trumid Head of Integration Rebecca Mazour said, "MultiLynq helps clients to optimize user workflows while simplifying FIX onboarding, enabling traders to access our network liquidity through Trumid RFQ and Attributed Trading. This relationship can drive greater engagement across MultiLynq's client base, increase activity, and support ongoing efforts to expand into additional Trumid trading protocols."

For Q3 2024, Trumid year-on-year average daily volume increased 68% and overall market share rose by 25% vs. Q3 2023. Trumid RFQ logged its fifth consecutive quarter of sequential growth with record traded volume and client adoption. More than 600 users initiated a Trumid RFQ in Q3 and over 700 users responded to an RFQ.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

About MultiLynq

MultiLynq is transforming and simplifying electronic fixed income trading by providing market participants with access to more liquidity and transparency than ever before. The company offers a broad array of pre- and post-trade solutions, including price dissemination, aggregation of market data, smart order routing, and post-trade reporting and reconciliation. MultiLynq's innovative API streamlines the connectivity and integration process to all major electronic U.S. trading venues and supports every trading protocol thereby eliminating time to market, cost, and complexity. Founded by fixed income veterans who possess deep industry experience and expertise, MultiLynq has a proven track record of meeting the demands of prominent financial institutions and today's evolving fixed income markets. To learn more about MultiLynq, please visit us at www.multilynq.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

