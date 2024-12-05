Trumid Reports November Performance

Electronic bond trading platform announces monthly activity

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for November 2024.

November Highlights:

Trumid's average daily volume was $6.1B for the month, up 33% year-over-year. Post this

Reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $6.1B , up 33% year-over-year.



, up 33% year-over-year. Overall market share up 23% year-over-year across U.S. investment grade and high yield corporate bonds.



Platform participation strengthened across all Trumid trading protocols with Trumid's newer list-based workflows continuing to capture more trades, active traders, and volume.

Over 1,000 unique traders have initiated a Trumid RFQ year-to-date, with November setting a new record for executed daily RFQ trades.

More than 1,500 high yield, investment grade, and emerging market PT lists have traded on Trumid so far this year with consistent month-on-month client engagement.



Trumid's extensive and expanding client network now includes 910 buy- and sell-side institutions.

Trumid press

+1 (212) 618-0300

[email protected]

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

© 2024 Trumid Holdings LLC and its affiliates. All rights reserved. Trumid Financial LLC is regulated by the SEC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.

SOURCE Trumid