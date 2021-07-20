Trust & Will Announces Estate Planning Benefits Exclusively For AARP Members

Trust & Will is now the exclusive provider of AARP member benefits for estate planning. Tweet this

"We are proud to be the exclusive provider of estate planning services to AARP members," said Cody Barbo, Founder & CEO of Trust & Will. "By offering inclusive and affordable estate plans to AARP members, we further our mission of providing families a better way to plan for the future and build multigenerational wealth."

Trust & Will is the easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. An estate plan allows you to create a plan to protect you and your loved ones both during lifetime and after death. Estate plans encompass both wills and trusts, which allow individuals to catalog their assets and leave specific gifts, such as money, possessions, and property, to loved ones. It also includes advance medical directives, which outlines what should happen in a medical emergency, and allows individuals to designate a healthcare power of attorney, which gives trusted individuals access to medical records. Lastly, a Trust-based estate plan helps families avoid probate court, a lengthy and costly experience.

"Estate planning has become a priority more than ever before. Despite heightened awareness, increased demand and universal need, research shows a majority of Americans (62%) currently do not have a will," said Victoria Borton, VP Lifestyle Products and Services, AARP Service Inc. "We are pleased that Trust & Will will provide AARP members with exclusive benefits and additional value when considering their estate planning needs."

AARP members can access their estate planning benefits by visiting Trust & Will at www.trustandwill.com/aarp or by entering their AARP member ID at checkout.

ABOUT TRUST & WILL

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 200,000 members successfully plan their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is on a mission to provide families a better way to plan for the future. We make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible for everyone by providing a secure way to set up your plan online in minutes. We've modernized estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process. In response to COVID-19, Trust & Will launched the Frontline Heroes Initiative, which has provided more than 11,000 free estate plans to healthcare professionals and teachers. To learn more, visit www.trustandwill.com .

About AARP Services Inc.

AARP Services Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto, home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org , www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP , @AARPenEspanol , and @AARPadvocates on social media.

