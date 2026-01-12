Trust & Will Launches an Attorney Platform to Support the Next Generation of Estate Planning Attorneys

Trust & Will for Attorneys is an AI-Powered Platform Built to Help Estate Planning Attorneys Grow Their Practices and Work Smarter

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will, the leader in online estate planning, today announced the launch of Trust & Will for Attorneys, an AI-powered platform designed to help estate planning attorneys move beyond one-time document creation by supporting more strategic ongoing client engagement, surfacing emerging planning needs, and enabling long-term, high-value client relationships.

Designed for estate planning professionals at every stage of growth, the platform brings together intelligent document ingestion, automated data extraction, proactive life event monitoring, and AI-powered client insights in a single, purpose-built attorney experience.

"Estate planning attorneys are managing increasingly complex client needs with tools that were never designed for long-term engagement," said Cody Barbo, Co-Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "We built the Attorney Platform to help attorneys move from reactive work to proactive relationships. When attorneys have better visibility into their clients' plans and life changes, they can deliver more timely guidance and build practices that grow alongside the families they serve."

The estate planning attorney market remains highly fragmented, with the majority of attorneys operating as solo practitioners or within very small firms. Many attorneys manage hundreds of estate plans over the course of their careers, yet lack centralized systems for organizing documents, tracking plan status, or identifying when clients need updates.

Trust & Will for Attorneys was created to address these challenges by delivering estate-planning-specific intelligence without the complexity or cost of traditional legal software designed for large firms.

Key Platform Capabilities

Trust & Will for Attorneys provides attorneys with a comprehensive set of AI-powered tools tailored to estate planning workflows, including:

Intelligent Document Management : Drag-and-drop upload for estate planning documents including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and deeds, with automatic text extraction and AI-powered classification.





: Drag-and-drop upload for estate planning documents including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and deeds, with automatic text extraction and AI-powered classification. AI-Powered Estate Plan Analysis : Automated extraction of key estate plan details such as beneficiaries, trustees, executors, and provisions, producing structured estate plan summaries that can be reviewed, edited, exported, and shared.





: Automated extraction of key estate plan details such as beneficiaries, trustees, executors, and provisions, producing structured estate plan summaries that can be reviewed, edited, exported, and shared. Attorney Assistant AI Chat : A built-in AI assistant that allows attorneys to search clients, documents, and estate plans using natural language and receive instant, contextual answers.





: A built-in AI assistant that allows attorneys to search clients, documents, and estate plans using natural language and receive instant, contextual answers. Client Management Dashboard : A centralized view of all clients and their estate plan status, including document counts, signature tracking, indicators for plans that may require updates, and secure, timestamped client notes that capture decisions, questions, and next steps from client meetings.





: A centralized view of all clients and their estate plan status, including document counts, signature tracking, indicators for plans that may require updates, and secure, timestamped client notes that capture decisions, questions, and next steps from client meetings. Proactive Life Event Monitoring: Automated detection of significant life events such as death, marriage, and divorce, enabling attorneys to proactively reconnect with clients and initiate timely estate plan reviews.

By keeping estate plans organized, accessible, and responsive to life changes, Trust & Will for Attorneys supports a more proactive and relationship-driven approach to estate planning.

The platform is currently free to use, with additional features and pricing tiers planned for future phases as Trust & Will continues to expand the product in partnership with attorneys.

Attorneys can learn more at https://trustandwill.com/professionals/attorneys .

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million individuals and families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

In 2025, we introduced EstateOS™, the first intelligent platform built to modernize legacy planning and preservation. EstateOS powers connected estate plans for families and offers AI-enabled workflows, document extraction, and client collaboration designed specifically for professionals.

Today, our platform supports 20,000+ financial advisors and 200+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. By enabling diverse professionals and organizations to integrate digital estate planning into their services, we're broadening estate planning access and fostering proactive, multi-generational financial conversations.

With more than one million users and over $200 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness. Recognized for innovation and leadership, we have earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists.

Learn more at trustandwill.com or about our commitment as a certified B Corp .

