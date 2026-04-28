Trust & Will Names Bill Parker Chief Technology Officer to Lead Next Stage of Platform and AI Development

Parker brings more than two decades of technology leadership experience across fintech and proptech, with a proven track record of building and scaling high-growth platforms. Most recently, he served as CTO at Leap, where he led product, engineering, information security, and infrastructure while driving a company-wide transformation toward AI-native product development. Before that, he was CTO at Built Technologies, where he scaled the product and engineering organization through a 10x growth period, taking the platform to more than $100 billion in construction spend managed. Earlier in his career, Parker spent nearly 17 years at Quicken Loans / Rocket Companies, rising from engineering and architecture roles to being hand-selected to build Rocket Loans from the ground up, serving as CTO before transitioning to CEO of the business.

"Bill brings exactly the kind of platform-building, team-scaling, and AI product leadership we need at this stage of our growth," said Cody Barbo, Co-Founder and CEO, Trust & Will. "His experience taking products from zero to scale, leading engineering organizations through periods of rapid expansion, and driving real AI transformation makes him the right leader to advance Trust & Will and everything we're building for families and professionals."

In his new role, Parker will oversee Trust & Will's engineering organization and technology roadmap as the company continues to scale across its growing network of more than one million users, 26,000+ financial advisors, and 145+ enterprise partners. He will also guide continued investment in AI-powered capabilities, including intelligent document workflows, personalized planning guidance, and life event intelligence for families and the professionals who serve them.

"Trust & Will has built something that genuinely matters, a platform with real scale, a clear mission, and the technical foundation to support the next generation of estate planning," said Parker. "The opportunity to help build AI-driven tools that make legacy planning more accessible, more connected, and more useful for families and advisors is exactly the kind of work I'm here to do. I'm proud to be joining this team."

With Parker's appointment, Trust & Will continues to strengthen its executive leadership team as it deepens its investment in intelligent platform development and expands its reach across the financial services ecosystem.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation, our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

Trust & Will is advancing modern legacy planning with AI-driven innovation, helping families and professionals simplify complex decisions and accelerate collaborative workflows.

Our platform supports 26,000+ financial advisors and 145+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. With more than one million users and over $300 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness.

Trust & Will has been consistently recognized for innovation and leadership. In 2026 alone, the company was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. Regionals: Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, and received the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Personal Finance Product of the Year. The company has also earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists, and was named a winner at the 2025 Wealth Management ("Wealthies") and ThinkAdvisor Luminaries awards, and recognized as a "Rising Star in Estate Planning" in the 2025 Kitces Research on Advisor Technology report.

Learn more at trustandwill.com.

SOURCE Trust & Will