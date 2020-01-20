Trust in the Digital Economy, Talent and Education are Critical for the Future of Cybersecurity, Unisys to Tell Global Leaders in Davos

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, Switzerland and BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Chief Trust Officer Tom Patterson will take to the stage in Davos this week to discuss the role of trust in the digital economy and how developing talent and improving education is critical for the future of cybersecurity. Patterson will also guide world leaders from business and government in collaborative activities to help shape their agendas for the coming year.

Patterson will participate in two expert panels in Davos. The first panel will take place at the Cyber Future Dialogue event, hosted by the Cyber Future Foundation at the Schatzalp Hotel. The second panel is part of the 13th Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable, hosted by WISeKey and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord – of which Unisys is a signatory – at the Hotel Europe.

"Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatories have grown four-fold since Unisys was an early signer in 2018. Today there are 130 signatory companies from 25 different countries working to promote a safer online world by fostering collaboration. This includes six companies from Asia, 38 from Europe, nine from Latin America and 77 from North America. This is a truly global coalition and we're very proud to be part of it," said Patterson.



The Cyber Future Dialogue panel on January 21 will see Patterson and other experts explore pressing issues and challenges in the cyber domain, including building global cybercapacity and developing talent to counter increasingly complex threats.

During the 13th Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable on January 22, Patterson will discuss the role cybersecurity plays in ensuring trust in the digital economy, and how the technology industry can work together to further improve the security of our online ecosystem. The roundtable will particularly look at the role technology can play in achieving the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on promoting peace, justice and strong institutions.

"Businesses and nations across the globe are struggling to tackle the challenges posed by ever-increasing cyberthreats and disruptions," said Patterson. "Cybersecurity and trust have become top-of-the-agenda items for boards and governments, and as we enter a new decade, the threats and high-profile attacks that characterized the previous decade are here to stay. Now more than ever, it's essential for leaders to come together to focus and deliberate on the fundamental aspects of cyber risk, and to address it collectively by nurturing talent through education and mentoring programs."

Patterson currently serves as the co-lead of the U.S. President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee's (NSTAC) Cybersecurity Moonshot subcommittee working group.

The Cybersecurity Moonshot is focused on developing a "whole of nation" approach for a safer, more resilient internet to deliver government and critical infrastructure services by 2028. The initiative echoes the original Moonshot challenge given to American scientists by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 to land people on the moon and return them safely to Earth.

In addition to its work with NSTAC and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, Unisys is a contributor to security initiatives led by the EastWest Institute and a signatory of The Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace and the Belgian Cybersecurity Coalition.

To stay updated with the news, views and key developments from Davos one can follow a series of 'Dispatches from Davos' from Patterson on Information Age's website.

