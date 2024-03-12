FRESNO, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study highlighted the variance of trust levels of autonomous vehicles around the world. Individuals from China, Russia, and the UAE displayed the highest levels of trust, with over 80% stating that they are comfortable sharing roadways with autonomous vehicles. Individuals from the United States, Japan, and South Korea displayed the lowest levels of trust. Nearly half of survey participants from these regions responded that they were not comfortable with sharing roadways with autonomous vehicles.

Maison Law of Fresno, CA conducted a global transportation survey to gather international input on trust, usage, and perceptions of developing transportation technologies. When asked whether respondents from the following countries are comfortable sharing roadways with autonomous vehicles, the following opinions resulted:

United Arab Emirates – 88% yes, 12% no

United States – 57% yes, 43% no

Germany – 71% yes, 29% no

United Kingdom – 74% yes, 26% no

Israel – 66% yes, 34% no

China – 94% yes, 6% no

Canada – 60% yes, 40% no

Australia – 63% yes, 37% no

Japan – 52% yes, 48% no

Russia – 89% yes, 11% no

South Korea – 52% yes, 48% no

For additional information regarding this survey, visit: https://maisonlaw.com/2024/03/which-countries-are-most-accepting-of-autonomous-vehicles/

