Trust Wallet Joins Forces with Onramper to Drive Global Expansion

Through Onramper, Trust Wallet will introduce 130+ local payment methods and reach users across key markets

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramper, the world's leading fiat-to-crypto onramp aggregator, today announced a partnership with Trust Wallet , the world's leading self-custody Web3 wallet, to significantly expand local payment options for crypto users worldwide. Trust Wallet will leverage Onramper's technology to provide its 210+ million users with an enhanced onboarding experience, offering localized coverage and a broader set of payment methods.

Through this partnership, Trust Wallet users will be able to purchase crypto across 190+ countries and 130+ local payment methods, benefiting from Onramper's advanced routing engine that automatically identifies the best available onramp provider in real time. This ensures faster, more reliable transactions — and maximizes how much crypto users receive for their fiat.

Integrating multiple local payment providers across regions is often a complex and resource-intensive process for crypto platforms. Onramper simplifies this challenge by aggregating alternative payment methods into a single API, allowing partners to instantly provide users with a wide range of fiat-to-crypto options through one streamlined integration.

"Our mission has always been to make access to crypto simple, local, and inclusive," said Thijs Maas, CEO of Onramper. "Partnering with Trust Wallet brings us closer to that vision, combining our aggregator technology with one of the largest wallets in the world to help millions of users onboard seamlessly, no matter where they are."

The integration unlocks new access to key growth regions including Indonesia, India, and Nigeria, where local payment coverage is essential to broadening participation in Web3. Trust Wallet will also adopt Onramper's industry-leading data infrastructure for in-depth product and onboarding analytics to further improve user onboarding.

"At Trust Wallet, our goal is to make crypto access as seamless and local as possible for everyone. Expanding local payment coverage is key to unlocking that access. Now users can fund their wallets instantly using familiar local methods, whether through cards, bank transfers, or systems like UPI, VietQR, or M-Pesa. It's a big step toward making Web3 simpler, faster, and more inclusive for people everywhere," said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet.

Onramper recently announced that it has integrated 30 onramps into its global network, strengthening its position as the leading aggregator in the industry and advancing its mission to make crypto access simple and inclusive.

To learn more, please visit onramper.com .

About Onramper

Onramper is the leading fiat-to-crypto payments aggregator, providing a turnkey API-based solution for dynamically routing fiat-to-crypto onramp flows based on algorithms optimizing for conversion, fees and payment methods. Onramper's platform allows users of clients to buy 2000+ digital assets, in over 190 countries with over 130 payment methods in 120 currencies, with advanced routing options and unified analytics. The company is based in the Netherlands.

To learn more about Onramper, visit www.onramper.com .

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

For media enquiries, contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Onramper