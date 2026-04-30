Trust3 AI and Dell Technologies Partner to Deliver Secure, Governed AI-Ready Data Lakehouse Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust3 AI, the industry leader in unified agentic governance (formerly Privacera), today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies to provide enterprises with a secure, governed, and artificial intelligence-ready data lakehouse infrastructure. This joint solution integrates the Trust3 AI unified governance platform directly into the Dell Data Lakehouse architecture, enabling organizations to scale analytics and autonomous AI workloads across hybrid and on-premises environments with absolute confidence.

As enterprises shift toward "Agentic AI" where autonomous agents interact with sensitive corporate data the risk of unauthorized data exposure has reached a critical tipping point. Traditional, static security models are no longer sufficient. This partnership addresses the "Governance Friction Gap" by uniting Dell's high-performance storage infrastructure with Trust3 AI's proactive, continuous protection layer.

Native Integration for the Modern Data Estate The integration brings advanced security capabilities directly to Dell's industry-leading storage platforms, including ECS, ObjectScale, and PowerScale. By embedding governance at the storage layer, customers gain:

Automated Sensitive Data Discovery: Real-time identification and classification of PII/PHI across massive unstructured datasets.

Centralized Policy Enforcement: A "write once, apply everywhere" approach that synchronizes security policies across Dell storage and modern AI models like Gemini and Anthropic.

Dynamic Data Masking & Encryption: Ensuring that sensitive information is obfuscated before it reaches AI models or unauthorized users.

Comprehensive AI Auditing: Granular visibility into how data is being consumed by both human analysts and autonomous AI agents to ensure regulatory compliance with the EU AI Act, GDPR, and HIPAA.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to making AI truly enterprise-ready," said Christophe Hassaine, VP of Alliances at Trust3 AI. "By combining Trust3 AI's governance brain with Dell Technologies' industry-leading infrastructure, we're enabling customers to unlock the 'dark data' sitting in their storage clusters. Together, we are empowering organizations to move from AI pilots to full-scale production while maintaining the highest standards of integrity."

Unlocking value for regulated industries tailored for highly regulated sectors, such as financial services, healthcare, and the public sector, the combined platform removes the historical security barriers that have stalled AI adoption. Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and CISOs can now leverage the Dell AI Factory to fuel machine learning models with "clean," governed data, ensuring that innovation never comes at the cost of compliance.

About Trust3 AI: Trust3 AI, formerly known as Privacera, provides the world's first unified data and AI access governance platform. Built on the foundation of Apache Ranger, Trust3 AI secures the modern data estate across cloud and on-premises environments. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Trust3 AI balances seamless data access with strict security mandates for the era of Agentic AI.

For more information about the Trust3 AI - Dell solution please visit: https://trust3.ai/blog/dell-data-lakehouse-trust3-ai-data-governance-compliance/

Media Contact:

Ibby Rahmani

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

510-701-7202

www.trust3.ai

SOURCE Trust3 AI