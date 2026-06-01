Trust3 AI Announces Integration with Snowflake to Govern MCP-Based Data Access and Accelerate Trusted Enterprise AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust3 AI today announced an integration with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud designed to strengthen governance for enterprise AI agents, improve access control for Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and enable trusted interaction with Snowflake Intelligence and Snowflake-managed MCP services.

The integration combines Trust3 AI's policy-driven governance approach with Snowflake's managed MCP server capabilities so enterprises can expose governed data and tools to AI agents without standing up separate MCP infrastructure.

At the center of the integration is a data-product-centric model for AI access. Trust3 AI's Data Products concept defines reusable, business-aligned logical data assets that abstract underlying schemas and storage platforms, remain platform-agnostic, and rely on policy-driven controls rather than hardcoded constraints in data definitions. Trust3 AI applies this approach to MCP-era access by letting organizations present governed business data to agents as logical products, while dynamically enforcing restrictions based on user context, data attributes, and legal obligations.

With Snowflake-managed MCP servers, organizations can configure Cortex Analyst, Cortex Search, Cortex Agents, SQL execution, and custom tools behind a standards-based MCP interface. Snowflake also provides OAuth-based authentication, RBAC for MCP servers and tools, and separate privileges for connecting to an MCP server versus invoking the underlying tools. This architecture aligns with Trust3 AI's focus on least-privilege agent access, fine-grained authorization, and enterprise trust controls for agentic workflows.

By integrating with Snowflake Cortex Agents MCP capabilities, Trust3 AI enables enterprises to govern how agents discover tools, invoke data services, and access business context from Snowflake under centralized policy. Snowflake's managed MCP server supports tool discovery and invocation through standardized MCP methods and can expose Cortex Analyst semantic views, Cortex Search services, Cortex Agents, SQL execution, and custom tools through a single endpoint. Trust3 AI extends this pattern by mapping business-approved data products to MCP-accessible resources, helping organizations avoid direct exposure of raw physical assets and instead present governed, reusable abstractions to agentic systems.

The integration also supports Snowflake Intelligence, Snowflake's standalone conversational agentic application for interacting with structured and unstructured enterprise data using natural language. Snowflake Intelligence is designed to generate trusted insights and take action while respecting Snowflake security and governance controls, and Trust3 AI adds an additional governance layer for consistent policy enforcement, access mediation, and productized business context across agent interactions.

"Enterprise AI needs more than connectivity; it needs a trust layer. By integrating Trust3 AI with Snowflake's managed MCP architecture and Snowflake Intelligence, organizations can expose business-ready data products to agents with the right controls for authorization, least-privilege access, and policy enforcement. This helps teams move faster on agentic AI without compromising governance", said Don Basco Durai, CTO and Cofounder of Trust3 AI.

Why does this matter?

Business-aligned access: Data products create logical, reusable business views such as Customer Data or Transaction Logs instead of exposing raw schemas directly to agents.

Policy-driven control: Access restrictions are applied dynamically based on tags, attributes, user context, and legal obligations rather than embedded in brittle data definitions.

MCP-ready governance: Snowflake-managed MCP servers expose governed tools through a unified interface with OAuth authentication and RBAC-managed access.

Safer agent operations: Snowflake recommends least-privilege permissions for MCP, separate grants for tools, and careful validation of third-party MCP servers to reduce risk such as tool poisoning or tool shadowing.

Trusted AI experiences: Snowflake Intelligence lets users interact with enterprise data in natural language, and Trust3 AI helps ensure those interactions inherit consistent governance and access controls.

About Trust3 AI

Trust3 AI is an enterprise control plane that provides AI-powered governance for data, AI, and access intelligence. Founded in 2016, the company delivers a Single Control Plane to discover, observe, and secure AI agents across any framework and cloud environment. Learn more at www.trust3.ai.

Media Contact: Ibby Rahmani, Head of Marketing, (510) 413-7300, [email protected]

SOURCE Trust3 AI